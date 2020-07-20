Single-cell Analysis Market Worth $5.6 billion by 2025 | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth in this market is driven by technological advancements in single-cell analysis products, increasing government funding for cell-based research, growing biotechnology and bio-pharmaceutical industries, wide applications of single-cell analysis in cancer research, growing focus on personalized medicine, and the increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, single cell isolation market.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Single-cell Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the single-cell analysis market, by product, in 2018

Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables (beads, microplates, reagents, assay kits, and other consumables) and instruments (flow cytometers, NGS systems, PCR instruments, spectrophotometers, microscopes, cell counters, HCS systems, microarrays, and other instruments). The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered as a one-time investment, and their wide applications in research and genetic exploration, exosome analysis, and isolation of RNA and DNA.

NGS is the fastest-growing segment of the single-cell analysis market, by technique

Based on technique, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, microscopy, mass spectrometry, single-cell rna sequencing and other techniques. The NGS segment is projected to register the highest growth rate of 20.0% during the forecast period. The high growth of the NGS segment is driven by the increasing application of single-cell analysis products in drug discovery for cancer and other chronic diseases.

Browse 225 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 252 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=171955254



Recent Developments:

In November 2019, QIAGEN launched QIAseq Multimodal Panels, which have been developed for consolidated targeted DNA and RNA enrichment and analyses. These panels save time and conserve samples that are of limited availability.

In July 2019, QIAGEN partnered with Illumina with the aim to broaden the availability and use of NGS-based in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits.

In June 2019, Beckman Coulter acquired Cytobank, Inc. (US) to integrate Cytobank’s software into Beckman Coulter’s product portfolio to provide innovative solutions to customers.

In July 2018, 10x Genomics partnered with BioLegend to develop ready-to-use solutions for the simultaneous measurement of highly multiplexed proteins and unbiased gene expression from single cells.

In March 2018, Danaher Corporation acquired Integrated DNA Technologies. This acquisition aimed at expanding Danaher’s presence in the highly attractive genomics market.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The global single-cell analysis market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing drug development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and an increase in stem cell research activities.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=171955254

Prominent players in the single-cell analysis market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck Millipore (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), General Electric Company (US), 10x Genomics (US), Promega Corporation (US), Illumina (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies (US), NanoString Technologies (US), Tecan Group (Switzerland), Sartorius AG (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Takara Bio (Japan), Fluxion Biosciences (US), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), and LumaCyte (US).