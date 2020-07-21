Blockchain Market Growth Analysis | Trends & Developments | In-depth Research Report, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Blockchain Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Blockchain Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to increasing adoption of blockchain technology in financial services, the exclusion of third parties for financial deals, and limited occurrence of fraud & identity theft. However, lack of awareness about the blockchain technology among general population is expected to restrain market growth to large extent.

Key Players:

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

BTL Group

BlockCypher

BitFury Group

Growth Drivers:

A block chain is a constantly growing list of records, which are also termed as a block; these blocks are connected and managed with the help of cryptography. Every block broadly consists of a hash pointer that is linked with the previous block, along with a timestamp and transaction data. Block chains does not allow any modification to the existing data, thereby providing necessary security. The authenticity of every cryptocurrency coins is provided with the help of a blockchain. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of market during the forecast period.

Market Segment:

Key Topics

Distributed ledger

Bitcoin

Blockchain

Cryptocurrency

Digital economy

Bitcoin Transactions

Digital Transactions

Digital Currency

Plm Software

Data Center Infrastructure, Enterprise Application Industry Trends

Enterprise Application Market

Financial Ledger

Internet architecture

Transactions in real time

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in banking & finance sector and existence of well-established online infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the blockchain market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as Malaysia, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with shifting trends towards adoption of digital currency over traditional form of financial exchange and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

