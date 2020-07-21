Lactase Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ — According to MarketsandMarkets “Lactase Market by Source (Yeast, Fungi, Bacteria), Form (Liquid, Dry), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical Products & Dietary Supplements), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″, the global lactase market size is estimated to be valued at USD 217 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 298 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among lactose intolerant population regarding self-diagnosis all across the globe offers potential growth for lactase enzyme, that helps in the production of lactose-free products.

Report Objectives:

Determining and projecting the size of the global market, with respect to source, form, application, and regional markets, over a six -year period, ranging from 2020 to 2025

Identifying the attractive opportunities in the market by determining the largest and fastest-growing segments across regions

Providing detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

Analyzing the micromarkets, with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

Analyzing and projecting pessimistic, realistic, and optimistic COVID-19 impact on the market, with respect to source, form, application, and regional markets for 2020 and 2021.

Identifying and profiling the key players in the global market

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=125332780

Opportunities: Research & development and new sources of lactase extraction

Lactase is usually extracted from yeast. However, an extensive research & development is going on regarding the other sources of lactase enzymes, such as bacteria and fungi. Lactase enzymes extracted from bacterial sources have been used for lactose hydrolysis because of numerous benefits, such as their ease of fermentation, high activity, and the stability of the enzyme. Lactase enzymes sourced from a probiotic organism are used for food and food systems. Fungal sources of lactase enzymes possess optimal acidic pH range of 2.2 to 5.4. Owing to this, lactase sourced from fungi are more effective for the hydrolysis of lactose found in acidic substances, such as whey. These fungi-based enzymes are highly stable enzymes. The increasing research & developments about various sources of lactase enzymes gives opportunity to the lactase enzyme market to grow in the period forecasted.

Challenges: High processing cost and lack of technical expertise for lactase extraction

Small & medium-sized enterprises have efficient cost management due to limited capital and resources. Many quality and productivity improvement techniques are generally not finding a place in SMEs (small-and medium-sized enterprises) due to the lack of knowledge and resources to implement the same. However, the high costs involved in adapting to new technologies, production, and extraction procedures have restricted SMEs from improving their operations. Moreover, the process of lactase extraction requires technical expertise and abundant knowledge, which is majorly not present with the SMEs. Thus, extraction of lactase enzymes with fully equipped knowledge and expertise is among the major challenges for the lactase enzyme market.

The North America region dominated the lactase market with the largest share in 2019, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

The lactase market in North America is dominant due to the growing demand for different types of lactose-free products such as drinkable yogurt, ice-cream, and flavored milk. Increasing awareness about lactose intolerance among consumers and growing inclination towards health promoting dietary supplements are the key factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market in the North American region.

The fastest growing market is Asia-Pacific for lactase. The increase in awareness and self-diagnosis among lactose intolerant population, also growing consumption of lactose-free products offers potential growth for the lactase manufactures in the region. The increase in health concerns and the growing trend of opting for reduced added sugar/no added sugar claims have created growth opportunities for lactase in the region. Major players such as Valio Ltd. (Finland), expanded its production facility in China to cater lactose-free products for lactose intolerant population.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S (Denmark), Kerry Group (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V (the Netherlands), Novozymes (Denmark), Merck KGaA (Germany), DuPont (US), Senson (Finland), Amano Enzyme (Japan), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Enmex (Mexico), Antozyme Biotech Pvt. Ltd. (US), Nature Bioscience Pvt. Ltd. (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Creative Enzymes (US), Biolaxi Corporation (India), Novact Corporation (US), Enzyme Bioscience (India), Infinita Biotech Private Limited (India), Rajvi Enterprise (India), and Mitushi Biopharma (India).

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=125332780

Recent Developments: