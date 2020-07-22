Delta Kits Inc., Rock Chip Repair Equipment and Supply Manufacturer, Launches new Website

Eugene, USA, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Delta Kits Inc., the leader in windshield repair and headlight restoration supplies and equipment, is pleased to announce the launch of their brand new fully responsive website. Delta Kits Inc. worked closely with Ogo Sense, a digital marketing company located in Portland, Maine, to ensure that the website would help achieve core business initiatives and serve customers, while representing the brand image strategically and effectively.

Ogo Sense provided Delta Kits Inc. with a website that offers users a clean layout, simple navigation structure and user-friendly functions. Through this easy-to-navigate design, website users can learn about Delta Kits Inc., and access an abundance of windshield repair and headlight restoration related information, including instructional videos, informative content and the many services Delta Kits offers. Most importantly, users can find the windshield repair and headlight restoration products with ease. Users can locate windshield repair bridges, auto glass repair resin, windshield repair kits and the best headlight lens repair kits on the market.

The site offers a contemporary look and streamlined user experience, featuring an enhanced shopping cart, numerous payment options including Amazon Pay and a greater search option using product tags. The redesigned product pages offer a cleaner look, updated photos and customer product reviews, creating a more comprehensive shopping experience.

Other improvements include a variety of product delivery options available at checkout, including the United States Postal Service (USPS) first class and Priority Mail shipping. Users can create an account and save their shipping and payment information as well as review order history.

The website was provided with fresh and engaging content and is also fully-responsive, meaning that it can easily be navigated through a multitude of devices, including desktops, laptops, mobile devices, tablets and more.

Delta Kits Inc. is committed to providing exceptional customer service and the new website is an extension of that commitment. DeltaKits.com is an excellent resource for windshield repair and headlight restoration professionals.

About Delta Kits:

Since 1984, Delta Kits’ innovative windshield repair and headlight restoration products have been the choice of professional technicians worldwide and are highly respected for quality, durability, and ease of use. Delta Kits Inc., headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, provides an extensive, worldwide network of distributors. Delta Kits provides hands-on factory classes for auto glass repair training. For more information visit Deltakits.com or call (541) 345-8554.

