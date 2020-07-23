VFC Engineering Offers Auto Repairs for German Cars

Chicago, Illinois, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ —

VFC Engineering is pleased to announce they offer auto repairs for German cars. The professional team consists of former race car drivers, giving them extensive experience in pushing cars to their limits and the types of repairs they may need along the way.

The professional team of technicians at VFC Engineering have the right experience and training to repair and maintain German vehicles, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes, MINI, Porsche and Volkswagen. They take a no-compromise approach to repairing every vehicle brought to their shop. They don’t let car owners pick up their vehicles until they’re running like new again. This ensures car owners can continue to drive their vehicles without worrying about whether it’s safe or it may break down on the side of the road. Every repair is backed by a three year warranty for additional reassurance.

The technicians who work for VFC Engineering offer the transparent service customers are looking for. Customers can expect an honest estimate on the work required, as well as courteous service through every step of the process. This dedication to quality customer service ensures customers feel comfortable coming back to VFC Engineering when they need more work done.

Anyone interested in learning about the auto repair services offered for German cars can find out more by visiting the VFC Engineering website or by calling 1-773-275-4832.

About VFC Engineering: VFC Engineering is a full-service auto shop that specializes in the care of German cars. The auto shop is run by a team of former race car drivers who know how to get the job done. They realize the importance of having a safe, reliable vehicle and work hard to ensure their customers never have to pay for the same repair twice.

