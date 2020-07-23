FilmForth, a Powerful, Free, Intuitive Video Editing Solution Released for Windows 10

Nanjing, China, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ — With the popularity of video growing for business, educational, personal, promotional and social media uses, video editing is the new means of expression. Cell phones put the power of video into everyone’s hands, and capturing motion preserves moments in a way that no other media messaging can.

Capturing video is valuable, but every clip may not be optimal without some enhancement. Editing video to combine video captures with still photos, voice overs, music, text, graphics, and special effects work together to complete and perfect the message of your video presentations.

For the novice, learning how to do video editing can seem like a daunting task. Users who already have experience need a dependable tool with the features that allow them the capability to do what they know is possible. No video editing tool has done that, until now.

IOForth created FilmForth to merge simplicity with power and help everyone to create their dream video productions. An intuitive and intelligent interface helps you focus on creativity and assembling your video rather than struggling with learning the tool or groping for features that aren’t there. Your imagination is your limitation in envisioning what you want to see and using FilmForth will help you put it all together.

With FilmForth you can make videos in popular formats that are compatible with streaming from any social media platform, from Facebook and Twitter to TicTok and Instagram. The movies you make can be played back on any portable or desktop device. You can become a YouTube star, wow your colleagues at work or your business clients with fantastic presentations, create impact in social media messaging, or just have fun splicing together memorable moments of a trip to share with friends and family.

FilmForth helps you through the process by automatically adding transitions between objects, and keeping the interface clear of features you don’t need while revealing options that make you creatively empowered.

Every year video is making more of an impact on the world around us and how we express our ideas to one another. Don’t be left behind because it seems like a hard skill to learn. Go to https://www.ioforth.com/ and download FilmForth to jumpstart your videomaking experience and bring your message to your audience no matter how large or small that audience might be.