K Touch Of Glam Expands Premium Makeup Artist Services in Southeast London

Southeast London, UK – K Touch Of Glam, a trusted makeup artist in Southeast London, is proud to expand its premium beauty services across the area. Known for luxury bridal makeup, wedding hair and makeup, and special occasion glam, the brand continues to grow as one of the most sought-after beauty experts in Southeast London.

K Touch Of Glam offers professional makeup artistry for weddings, events, and private bookings. Brides across Southeast London now have more access to high-quality bridal hair and makeup services designed to last all day and photograph beautifully.

Luxury Bridal Makeup and Wedding Hair Services

Wedding days are special. Every bride wants to feel confident and beautiful. K Touch Of Glam provides flawless bridal makeup, soft glam looks, natural wedding makeup, and full glam artistry. The team also offers wedding hair styling, bridal hair and makeup packages, and on-location services.

As a freelance bridal makeup artist in Southeast London, K Touch Of Glam works closely with brides to create a personalised beauty plan. Each bridal trial includes skin prep advice, foundation matching, and long-lasting techniques to ensure a radiant finish.

Professional Makeup Artist for All Occasions

Beyond weddings, K Touch Of Glam delivers expert services for proms, engagement parties, birthdays, graduations, red carpet events, and corporate functions. Clients can book a hair and makeup artist for special occasions or a makeup artist and hairdresser for full glam styling.

The company also offers spray tan services in Southeast London to complete the perfect event-ready look.

Growing Demand in Southeast London

With rising demand for professional makeup artists in Southeast London, K Touch Of Glam has expanded availability for 2026 wedding bookings. The brand is recognised for high standards, luxury products, and attention to detail.

Local clients trust K Touch Of Glam for reliable service, punctual arrival, and a calm, friendly approach on busy event days.

For more information about K Touch Of Glam, visit https://ktouchofglam.com/

About K Touch Of Glam

K Touch Of Glam is a leading makeup artist and hair stylist in Southeast London, UK. The company specialises in bridal makeup artistry, wedding hair and makeup, special occasion makeup, and mobile beauty services.

For brides and clients searching for a trusted makeup artist in Southeast London, K Touch Of Glam continues to set the standard for modern, elegant beauty.

Contact Information

Call

07539068360

Email

ktouchofglam@gmail.com