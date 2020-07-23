Water Treatment Systems Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2020-2025

23rd July 2020 – The global Water Treatment Systems Market is expected to cross USD 44.01 billion by 2025 and is anticipated to rise at a staggering CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Rise in water pollution coupled with rise in population is expected to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding health among the young population is likely to act as a major driver for market growth. In addition, stringent regulations by government against water pollution is expected to fuel the market growth.

Water treatment systems market witnesses several opportunities in form of installation of water treatment systems in residential sectors. Government has now mandated commercial builders to design water treatment systems for new constructions. However, growing population, environmental issues arising due to water, growing prevalence of waterweeds, and unevenness in presence of water treatment systems is likely to create market hindrance in the forecast period upto 2025.

Access Water Treatment Systems Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/water-treatment-systems-market

Water treatment methods such as rapid sand filtration, charcoal filter, solar disinfection, ceramic filter, desalination and boiling reduce the number of pathogens, but do not eliminate it entirely. Solar disinfection and boiling being effective are thus unrealistic for large quantity of water. On the other hand, chemical disinfection kills pathogens and the method is feasible with large volumes of water. Sodium hypochlorite and calcium hypochlorite are domestically used but active chlorine concentrations might differ and should stand relevant to calculate the proportion of chlorine to be added to the water.

Large water supplies cater to commercial and industrial sectors and toxic water in form of liquid waste released by chemical industries treated in two-three levels before releasing into open spaces or rivers. In the other terms, the water demands for residential use may vary according to rainfall, catchment areas or any other reasons. Therefore, it is essential to choose carefully the equipment for water treatment.

Water treatment systems industry is segmented based on technology, device, application, and geography. “Technology” segment accounted for a major share in the global market due to proliferation and use of RO technology for water treating. Distillation technology stands at a second position in the market due to rise in water demands for personal and commercial use.

The key players in the water treatment systems market include 3M, Philips, Pentair, Panasonic, Unilever, LG Electronics, EcoWater systems, A.O. Smith, Culligan International, and Amway.

Request a Sample Copy of Water Treatment Systems Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/water-treatment-systems-market/request-sample

Water Treatment Systems Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Units; Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Russia

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com