Ecosmob Announce Launch of Affordable Full Featured Asterisk Call Center Solution

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob, leading VoIP solution providers, announced launch of Asterisk call center solution based on the open source Asterisk platform. Modular and scalable, it is affordably priced and targets small and large businesses as well as contact centers.

Speaking on the occasion, the company’s VP said, “It is practical to use the well established Asterisk open source platform for call center solutions. We offer advanced features usually found in expensive contact center solutions. In addition, there is built in modularity, scalability and ease of set up that dictates the choice of Asterisk for call center software.”

Elaborating further, he went on to explain that most call centers use SIP and gateways built on Asterisk, which makes call center solution integration easy. The solution is designed to be modular to suit needs of small and large call centers. The standard set of features include SIP trunk management, DID, progressive dialer, automatic intelligent call distributor linked to smart skill based mapping.

Going a step further, there are modules that customers can opt for. This includes WebRTC integration. WebRTC permits audio-video chat and conference through a browser interface with minimum hardware requirements. It is ideal for those who wish to start call center operations on a small scale or for SOHO businessmen who need excellent corporate style communications at a low price.

“Our specialty is customization of call center software to suit individual customers. With an extensive library of ready to use code and modules at our command we can implement precisely the type of solution customers need and do that in record time at affordable prices. If it is a large contact center with 1000 seats, we can configure a full-featured contact center solution to suit. If a business needs to offer customer services on a small scale, we can integrate compact solutions into their existing setup.”

Additional modules that integrate easily include SMS/Voicemail broadcasting and intelligent autodialers for outbound campaigns. If users need social media integration, this is done easily to make it omnichannel contact center software. CRM integration is another option. It can easily integrate into existing SalesForce, Zoho, Zendesk or any other CRM that is currently in use.

Ecosmob offers the software as on-premise solution and as a hosted service with full freedom to pick and choose features, scale up or scale down services as may be required.

What sets Ecosmob’s Asterisk CC software apart is that it is proven and it is backed by excellent service support. Users are never going to face issues and with a superior dashboard interface, agents will be able to do more, experience less stress and deliver better results.

Ecosmob offers full support. This covers complete analysis of existing set up to introduce a better solution or analyze expectations and recommend software with features to match. The focus is on contact centers being able to deliver the best experience, optimize operations, reduce costs and empower agents. Ecosmob, said the VP, does not simply sell a product; it offers total solutions and support at all times at a fraction of the price you would pay for the top brand names in the business.

Businesses and call centers are welcome to phone on 1-303-997-3139 or 91 7778842856 or chat live on https://www.ecosmob.com/call-center-solution/#Contact-us.

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12831475-ecosmob-announce-launch-of-affordable-full-featured-asterisk-call-center-solution.html