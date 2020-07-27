Telangana State Council of Higher Education Partners with TCS iON™ to Improve Employability Quotient of State Students

More than 4 Lakh Students in Telangana will Receive Free Access to Relevant Learning Content on Tata Consultancy Services’ Digital Learning Platform

HYDERABAD | MUMBAI, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — TCS iON™, a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has partnered with the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), a statutory body of the Government of Telangana State, to prepare college students in the state for future job readiness.

Under this partnership, a rich set of curated courseware, accessible through the TCS iON Digital Learning Hub, will be made available free of cost to 4 lakh students, across 1500 institutions of higher education in the state of Telangana, effective this academic year. The courses cover a plethora of topics that will improve the employability quotient of students and equip them to compete in the job market after they graduate. The learning will be self-paced, and the courses are accessible anytime, anywhere and on any device, through the TSCHE website. Individual institutions can mandate for credits as appropriate.

Commenting on the partnership, Venguswamy Ramaswamy, Global Head, TCS iON, said, “We are committed to provide an array of learning tools that will help boost the youth of the state in a progressive way. We commend the TSCHE and the state leadership for their vision, and for providing the state’s future citizenry with state-of-the-art tools and skills that are aligned with the needs of the industry.”

Prof. T. Papi Reddy, Chairman, TSCHE, said, “We are pleased to partner with TCS iON to strengthen our students and equip them with all the necessary skills that will help them to compete well in the job market. As one of the largest employers, TCS has been playing a key role in shaping the development of student competencies by engaging with higher education institutions. We are grateful to TCS for partnering with TSCHE in our journey to prepare the youth of Telangana for future jobs. “

This latest partnership further expands the role that TCS iON has been playing in the educational field in Telangana. TCS iON conducts several Common Entrance Tests (CETs) such as TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS PGECET, TS ICET, TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET, TS EdCET, TS CPGET, and TS SET. Additionally, the TCS iON Digital Examination Solution has been implemented in two major universities in the state.

About TCS iON

TCS iON is a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services focused on enabling institutions, government departments and organizations from multiple industry sectors to be efficient in their recruitment/admissions process, learning and skilling and overall business operations with the use of ‘Phygital’ platforms. These are platforms that overlay digital technologies over physical assets. TCS iON delivers this with a unique IT-as-a-Service model that provides easy-to-use, secured, integrated, and hosted solutions in a build-as-you-grow and pay-as-you-use business model. Serving clients with the help of best practices gained through TCS’ global experience, deep domestic market exposure along with industry leading technology expertise.

About Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) came into existence by the Order of the State Government of Telangana by adopting the APSCHE Act 16 of 1988 as per the provisions of the AP Reorganization ACT 2014.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education is primarily a coordinating body between the University Grants Commission (UGC), the State Government and the Universities. It is the general duty of the Council to coordinate and determine standards in institutions of Higher Education, Research, Scientific and Technical Institutions in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission from time to time. The Act 16 of 1988 envisages three distinct functions (a) Planning and Coordination, (b) Academic Functions and (c) Advisory Functions.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 448,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

