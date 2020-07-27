House Manual Releases iOS App to Help Users Live Their Best Home Lives

Vancouver, Canada, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — House Manual is the app for organizing your house, taking care of your most valuable belongings, and making sure everyone in your household knows where things are and what to do if there is a problem. The House Manual App helps you live your best home life and take care of the things most important to you.

An unlimited resource, House Manual enables users to record anything important to your household, such as: appliance operating instructions, user manuals, stored items, step-by-step instructions and even emergency information like how to turn off the main water supply.

Created during the COVID lockdown, it dawned on the House Manual team just how important well-documented information is at home, the place that typically contains the things most dear to us. Household members all have very different, but relevant pockets of information on how to best protect belongings. The idea for this app came from the need for us all to have a central place for important information for quick reference whenever needed. As House Manual can be universally shared with any relevant parties including house guests, caretakers, contractors and more, it’s a great way to make sure that everyone who enters your home knows how to best look after it and its contents.

“We generally keep the things most important to us in our homes and yet we typically don’t have easy to access records of how things work, and what to do if there is a problem. It’s a huge blind spot for most of us that is easily solved with House Manual. And it can be used for fun stuff too like documenting a great fishing spot, park or fun hike,” said James Copeland, CEO and founder of House Manual. “As we all spend greater amounts of time in and near our homes, House Manual is a great way for people to live their best home life!”

The app is available at HouseManual.app or on the Apple App Store starting at $0.99/ month*.

About House Manual

Founded by a Canadian airline pilot and inspired by the safety and asset management systems at airlines, House Manual was created to provide homeowners and renters with the very best digital tools to help organize and protect the things most important to them. The team, recognized as a game-changer in the Outdoor Economy for creating SwiftHarbour.com, has been building digital products for marinas and campgrounds since 2016. House Manual is available in 175 countries on the Apple App Store.