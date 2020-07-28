Battery Monitoring System Market to Witness Huge Growth By 2022 | NDSL, Texas Instruments, PowerShield, BatteryDAQ, Eagle Eye, etc.

The global battery monitoring system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.23%, to reach a market size of USD 5.47 Billion by 2022, from an estimated USD 2.37 Billion in 2017. North America is estimated to be the largest market for battery monitoring systems, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The growth of the battery monitoring system market is mainly driven by a booming demand for global connectivity, accompanied by an increasing demand for data centers, increasing investments in renewable energy, energy storage, and the infrastructure industry to accommodate the rising demand for power globally. The increased operational efficiency of batteries and rising demand for electric vehicles are expected to boost the demand for battery monitoring systems.

The battery monitoring system has been segmented based on battery type into lithium-ion based, lead-acid, and others. The others includes nickel-based and flow batteries. The lithium-ion based segment accounts for the largest share of the battery monitoring system market. The key applications of lithium-ion battery monitoring systems are electric and hybrid electric vehicles, power tools, and power supply backup. The increasing deployment of lithium-ion batteries in these applications has resulted in the largest share of the lithium-ion batteries segment compared to other battery types.

The North America region is expected to be the Largest Market for Battery Monitoring System

The battery monitoring system market in North America is expected to lead the global market by 2022 and is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Market growth in this region can be attributed to increasing investments in data centers and growing renewable power generation capacities. Countries such as the US and Canada are the key markets for battery monitoring systems in North America.

Asia Pacific: the fastest growing market for battery monitoring systems

The battery monitoring system market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing investments in the data centers sector and growing renewable power generation in the region. The Chinese market is expected to dominate the battery monitoring system market in Asia Pacific. The battery monitoring system market is expected to grow at a high rate in countries such as China, South Korea and those in South-East Asia. An all-round effort by the governments of various countries in the region to reduce greenhouse gases and an emphasis on obtaining power from renewable sources is also likely to drive the battery monitoring system market in the region.

The telecommunications industry is expected to be the largest end-user segment of the battery monitoring system market

The telecommunications segment is expected to be the largest battery monitoring system market from 2017 to 2022. In the telecommunications segment, data centers are the prime users of battery monitoring systems as they heavily rely on UPS systems for reliable backup power. These systems aid in assuring the performance of backup battery power systems and reducing UPS battery maintenance and replacement costs. Moreover, continuous monitoring allows for an all-time knowledge of the state-of-health of batteries. Battery monitoring systems enable UPS backup batteries to consume lesser energy, be protected from failure, and last longer which, ultimately, leads to overall decreased expenditure for the company. All these factors are likely to drive the telecommunications segment of the battery monitoring system market.

The Battery Monitoring System Market is dominated by both global and regional players. The key players operating in the market include NDSL (UK), Texas Instruments (US), PowerShield (New Zealand), BatteryDAQ (US), Canara (US), and Eagle Eye (US). The other players in this market include HBL (India), Schneider Electric (France), Curtis (US), Socomec (France), BTECH (US), ABB (Switzerland), and SBS (US).

