CHETU APPOINTS MARIA LORENZO FRIAS AS DIRECTOR OF SALES ENABLEMENT TO DRIVE GLOBAL EXPANSION

SUNRISE, FL, 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider, has named Maria Lorenzo Frias as its new Director of Sales Enablement. In her new position, Frias will lead the successful preparation of the sales teams, helping drive revenue for the award-winning and nationally recognized technology company.

Frias will be responsible for optimizing sales operations by providing teams with the necessary infrastructure and insights to achieve faster growth. She has worked in the international environment for more than 15 years, during which Frias has successfully implemented sales and revenue operations strategies in different industries.

“I don’t merely support the sales divisions of the company; I create the infrastructure, which is the engine that propels them to success,” Frias said. “I develop and optimize data-driven revenue tactics that will grow revenue worldwide.”

Atal Bansal, CEO and Founder of Chetu, praised Frias for her accomplishments.

“Transformative leaders like Maria have the skills of simplifying complicated matters and turning them into clear strategies that bring growth that is measurable,” Bansal said. “We are excited about having her in charge of our sales enablement strategy.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Through our proprietary Track2AI™ framework, an eight-step approach to simplifying AI adoption, we streamline and accelerate AI implementation. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 12 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.