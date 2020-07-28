Hurricane Hannah Increases Demand for Tarps used for Disaster Recovery in Texas

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2020-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — With Hurricane Hannah now strengthening to Category 1 levels in the Gulf of Mexico, the potential for high winds, heavy rains and storm surge expected in Southern Texas, consumer and business are preparing for what’s expected to be an above average hurricane season requiring preparation with a hurricane mesh tarps, heavy duty tarps, drain diverter tarps, debris lifting tarps and traditional blue tarps to recover damaged roofs, doors and windows.

Tarps are often used to immediately cover damaged roofing areas, broken windows and doors, as well as used to move debris, provide for water capture, sunscreen and shade, debris lifting, protective coverings and many other uses that protect homes, businesses, livestock and pets following hurricanes and tropical storms. Noting the dramatic changes in weather closely linked to climate change, Tarps Now® has focused on providing protective tarps and coverings critical to hurricanes and tropical storms common to the Caribbean and the Eastern Seaboard.

To meet the unique needs of consumers and business in the wake of heavy storm damages, Tarps Now® also custom fabricates tarps prefabricated for mitigating damage to homes and other outdoor structures. The company also encourages the use of protective mesh tarp coverings that come in a wide range of different screen factors, weights, fabric grades and colors that are specifically engineered to deliver varying levels of UV protection and wind resistance, depending on the selected material and design, to better support evaporation.

Tarps Now® Recommended Hurricane and Storm Recovery Products:

