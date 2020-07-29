Mapping Company Educates On Sales Mapping Software

Wake Forest, North Carolina, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Mapping Resources, a North Carolina sales territory mapping company, has recently released a new informational resource that discusses sales territory mapping software and how it can help businesses craft a hyper-effective sales strategy. The article was designed in order to help educate readers on the many benefits mapping software can provide and how it can augment your decision making and strategy formation.

In the article, Mapping Resources offers some valuable insights into their mapping software and how it pinpoints customer activity and allows for unparalleled depth when it comes to analysis and insights. Some of the main highlights from the blog include analyzing by heat, mapping customer density, conducting market analysis and sales planning, routing optimization and creating sales territory visualizations.

The company’s approach is guided by their extensive experience and industry-leading knowledge regarding business intelligence solutions. They have a long history of success helping businesses to think outside the box and use technology to make smarter, more informed decisions when formulating their strategies. They are proud of their ability to help businesses make smarter decisions by improving their intelligence and giving clients a new perspective.

Aside from this new addition to their website, Mapping Resources’ website also contains information on their history as a company, its mission, and the services they employ to help your business evolve. They take pride in offering their deep understanding of business intelligence processes to businesses in order to help positively influence your bottom line. Managing partner Kent Hargesheimer is a professional geographer and industry veteran with more than a decade of experience envisioning, planning, and successfully implementing custom geographic decision support and enterprise solutions for Fortune 500 companies as well as Federal and State government agencies. This experience has helped his company develop a proven process and a track record of successful projects.

For more information on how you can take advantage of the many benefits of sales mapping software, contact Mapping Resources today at 919-267-3488 or visit their website at https://mappingresources.com/.

