New Program Introduced for Keeping Home Cooling Systems Running All Summer

Listen to these HVAC experts: make sure your HVAC system is properly maintained!

Atlanta, GA, USA, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Spring has sprung, and the weather is finally getting nicer. Beautiful days are upon us, the trees are in bloom, and if it weren’t for the COVID-19 epidemic, we’d be spending a lot more time outside.

The seasons change every year, and yet every year, there’s someone whose HVAC system breaks down during the hot summer months because they didn’t get proper maintenance done.

“Most HVAC problems arise because nobody was looking at the symptoms before they became major problems,” says Frank Mutz, President and CEO of Moncrief Heating & Air Conditioning. “If people just had a trained eye to look at their systems, we’d be seeing much fewer system breakdowns during critical times.

The Mutz family has been running Moncrief Heating & Air Conditioning for decades, and during that time, they have cemented themselves as Atlanta’s premier heating and cooling experts. Frank Mutz himself is a certified master electrician, a master plumber, and a conditioned air expert; his team works with everything from air heating, geothermal systems, water heating, ductwork, and much more.

“On a brutally hot summer day, the cooling system in your home has to work extra hard to keep your house comfortable,” Mr. Mutz explains. “When your AC is running at the red line, it could completely blow! Now you’ve got a sweltering hot home, and you gotta pay a steep repair bill or fix it. These things are, in many cases, completely avoidable just by doing your yearly maintenance!”

We asked Frank what homeowners can do to prevent these issues.

“Replace your air filters, clear out dust and debris from the system, and make sure the area around your air conditioning unit is clear of leaves, grass, rocks, and anything else that could get in the way of air flow,” explains Frank. “Next, have a trained HVAC contractor take a look at your system and tune up what needs to be tuned up.”

“We’re offering two specials, both to help homeowners and business owners keep their HVAC systems up and running. We want to make it easy and affordable for everyone in the Atlanta area to keep their living and working spaces comfortable.”

“Our first special is geared toward Atlanta homeowners. We’re offering 40% off a Spring Tune Up. We’ll inspect, clean, and maintain your cooling system to get it ready for winter. Much less expensive than a repair bill, and you get to be comfortable all summer long.”

“Our second special is a free $50 off our Total Service Care Plan. In this plan, we take care of your system year round. Our best-in-class maintenance plan helps prevent heating and cooling emergencies all year round by maximizing equipment reliability and energy efficiency.”

Check them out at https://www.moncriefair.com and start preparing for the summer!

Press & Media Contact:

Moncrief Heating & Air Conditioning

935 Chattahoochee Ave. NW,

Atlanta, GA 30318

United States

+1 404-350-2300

info@moncriefair.com

https://www.moncriefair.com