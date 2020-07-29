rNetwork Financial Academy Launch Press Release

Provo, Utah, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — rNetwork just launched the rFinancial Academy to help its members trade like the experts, without any stress or confusion.

In an effort to educate and empower its members with the most effective investment strategies, rNetwork just announced the launch of the rFinancial Academy. This educational platform is built by leading experts from around the world and will mainly focus on Forex and Binary options.

The academy will give rNetwork members a chance to attend live training and trading sessions that will be conducted by the most experienced traders. Furthermore, the members will receive suggested trade options and the results on a daily basis, offering complete transparency.

rNetwork is dedicated to helping its members save on programs & products that they shop for daily, to attain financial freedom, and to improve mental and physical wellness. This approach is expected to result in a better quality of life and personal success. The members will not only help others save but will also achieve the same personal results. This, in turn, will strengthen communities around the globe.

All of this is set to be accomplished through the Participation Marketplace. This private network has been created to shift the power of profits from big businesses to individuals. The members will be able to buy, save, refer, and even earn on everyday items.

While large companies pour in huge amounts of money into advertising and marketing, rNetwork uses the information to effectively negotiate with renowned brands and help drive sales. A portion of the money is redirected by the company to the members, through the Participation Marketplace, in the form of savings and commissions.

rNetwork strives to unify the masses to increase purchasing power and gives the savings directly to its members. The more the number of members, the greater the savings for everyone.

Based out of Provo, Utah, rNetwork was founded in 2019 by 5 partners who shared the vision of shifting the power from large enterprises to individuals. Today, it is a multilevel marketing company that has managed to change the way business works through its unique Participation Marketplace®️. The company’s first foreign operation began in Canada and it has now expanded its operations in 26 other countries.

