Global Savory Snacks Market Analysis, Demand, Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2020-25

New York, USA, 2020-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Savory Snacks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global savory snacks market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Savory snacks are food products that are characterized by rich, salty or spicy flavor. They are widely consumed as a snack and food item during social gatherings and celebrations. These foods are either baked or fried and are made from a variety of ingredients, including corn, potatoes, oats, grains, nuts, oil, seeds, vegetables, wheat, tapioca and rice. They are also seasoned with salt, spices, garlic powder, pepper and small quantities of sugar. A rich source of fibers, minerals and vitamins, they are widely preferred by the masses due to their long shelf life and convenience of usage. Some of the most common savory snacks are potato chips, salted biscuits, tacos, tortillas, nachos and pretzels.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/savory-snacks-market/requestsample

Global Savory Snacks Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for convenient food products across the globe. This, in confluence with the rising trend of on-the-go snacking, especially among the youth and working professionals, is contributing to the market growth. This can be attributed to changing dietary preferences, and hectic lifestyles of the masses, which have bolstered the sales of ready-to-eat food products, such as savory snacks, across the globe. Along with this, the rising health-consciousness among individuals has led manufacturers to introduce healthier and value-added product variants with reduced fat and calorie content. These snacks are also fortified with natural, organic and gluten-free ingredients due to which they are widely gaining popularity worldwide. The growing preference for meat-based snacks, such as lean beef or turkey, along with their easy availability across numerous retail outlets, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities by key players have led to the launch of snacks with experimental flavors in an effort to expand their product portfolio. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include advancements in production facilities and the rapid expansion of organized retail and e-retail portals across the globe. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Flavor:

Roasted/Toasted

Barbeque

Spice

Beef

Others

Market Breakup by Product:

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Others

Market Breakup by Category:

Baked

Fried

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Arca Continental

Calbee

Conagra Brands

General Mills

Hain Celestial

Haldiram’s

Intersnack

ITC Limited

Kellogg’s, Kraft Foods (Kraft Heinz)

Lamb Weston

Mondelez International Inc (Kraft Foods)

Oberto Snacks Inc. (Premium Brands Holdings)

PepsiCo Inc.

Ask Analyst for Instant Discount and Download Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/savory-snacks-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800