Polymer Modified Bitumen Market Demand Surge in Highway Construction

Polymer Modified Bitumen is increasingly becoming the material of choice for modern road infrastructure as governments and private developers shift focus toward long-lasting, high-performance paving solutions. Traditional bitumen, while widely used, often struggles under heavy traffic loads, extreme weather variations, and increasing maintenance expectations. This has led to a steady rise in adoption of polymer-based enhancements that significantly improve flexibility, durability, and resistance to deformation.

One of the most important developments shaping this segment is the growth outlook of the global market. The polymer modified bitumen market size is projected to reach USD 16.99 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is strongly supported by rising infrastructure investments, the push for sustainable construction materials, and continuous improvements in polymer blending technologies. Across emerging and developed economies alike, highway expansion, airport modernization, and urban mobility projects are creating consistent demand for advanced paving materials.

Expanding Applications And Performance Expectations

The use of polymer modified bitumen is no longer limited to high-traffic highways. It is now widely used in airport runways, bridge decks, industrial corridors, and urban road networks where performance requirements are significantly higher. Engineers are increasingly prioritizing materials that reduce rutting in hot climates, resist cracking in colder regions, and extend the overall lifecycle of road assets.

This shift is also being reinforced by performance-based infrastructure contracts, where contractors are evaluated not just on construction cost but on long-term durability outcomes. As a result, polymer modified bitumen manufacturers are focusing on improving product consistency, storage stability, and temperature susceptibility characteristics.

At the same time, sustainability has become a central theme. The integration of recycled polymers and waste plastics into bitumen modification is gaining traction, helping reduce environmental impact while improving road performance. This dual benefit is expected to play a key role in shaping future procurement decisions.

Key Players Shaping Industry Direction

The competitive landscape of this sector is defined by a mix of integrated energy companies, specialty chemical producers, and infrastructure material suppliers. These organizations are actively investing in product innovation, capacity expansion, and regional distribution networks to strengthen their presence.

Key polymer modified bitumen suppliers and companies include:

Oil India Limited

Benzene International Pte Ltd

Lagan Asphalt Group

NYNAS AB

Shell plc

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Gazprom

Sika AG

Oil India Limited (OIL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in India, has strengthened its position in advanced paving materials by leveraging modern refining technologies and laboratory infrastructure. The company produces polymer modified bitumen that aligns with international performance standards, supporting large-scale road development projects across India.

Benzene International Pte Ltd operates as both a manufacturer and supplier of PMB products, serving multiple application areas including road construction, roofing systems, and industrial infrastructure. Its diversified product portfolio allows it to address varied climatic and engineering requirements across different regions.

Lagan Asphalt Group has also built a strong reputation in asphalt solutions, focusing on specialized binders and modified bitumen products tailored for demanding infrastructure environments.

Strategic Expansion And Industry Developments

Recent industry activity highlights how competition is intensifying across the value chain. Companies are increasingly focusing on partnerships, acquisitions, and infrastructure investments to strengthen technical capabilities and market reach.

In June 2024, Oil India Limited awarded a contract worth approximately USD 10.0 million to NBCC (India) Limited for the development of a centralized core repository and laboratory facilities in Guwahati, Assam. This initiative reflects growing emphasis on research infrastructure to improve product testing, quality control, and innovation in advanced bitumen formulations.

In another significant move, Sika AG expanded its footprint in infrastructure refurbishment by acquiring Kwik Bond Polymers, LLC in March 2024. This U.S.-based company specializes in polymer systems for concrete repair applications, and the acquisition enhances Sika’s portfolio of high-performance construction solutions.

Outlook For The Coming Years

The next phase of growth in polymer modified bitumen will be shaped by three major forces: infrastructure modernization, environmental compliance, and material innovation. Demand is expected to remain strong in Asia-Pacific, particularly in India and China, where highway expansion and urban connectivity projects continue to accelerate.

At the same time, technological improvements in polymer chemistry, blending processes, and quality monitoring are expected to improve product efficiency and reduce lifecycle costs. This will further strengthen the role of polymer modified bitumen manufacturers and polymer modified bitumen suppliers in supporting next-generation infrastructure development.

As road networks continue to expand globally, PMB is set to move from a specialized material category to a mainstream standard in high-performance paving systems, redefining how durability and sustainability are achieved in modern construction.