Call Center AI Market is projected to register a moderate 28.5% CAGR in the forecast period.

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Jul-29 — According to a research report “Call Center AI Market by Component (Compute Platforms, Solutions, and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, The call center AI market size is expected to grow from USD 800 million in 2019 to USD 2,800 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 28.5% during 2019–2024. Increasing use of AI by organizations to offer enhanced customer support services, growing customer engagement through social media platforms, and increasing data generation by organizations are the factors bolstering the call center AI market growth. Increasing use of AI and ML and adding value to call center AI offerings through integration of gesture recognition capabilities would provide opportunities for vendors in the call center AI market.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The US and Canada are contributing to the growth of the call center AI market in North America. Organizations, especially in the US, have leveraged AI, ML, and deep learning technologies as a part of their ongoing business process to stay ahead in the market. The US and Canada also have well-established economies, which enable call center AI vendors to invest in new technologies.

Market Players

Major vendors of call center AI solutions include IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SAP (US), Oracle (US), Nuance (US), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Avaya (US), Haptik (India), EdgeVerve (India), NICE inContact (US), Avaamo (US), Kore.ai (India), Inbenta (US), Rulai (US), Creative Virtual (UK), Pypestream (US), Conversica (US), Talkdesk (US), and Zendesk (US). These vendors have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations and new product launches, to further expand their presence in the call center AI market. They have majorly adopted the strategies of partnerships and new product launches from 2017 to 2019, which have helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

Google (US) is a key technology player in the call center AI market. It has made significant investments and advancements in AI. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of the increasing demand for AI-enabled applications, AI tools for developers, and cloud-based AI services. Moreover, the company adopts organic growth strategies to continuously innovate its products and services by keeping the changing technologies and customer demand in mind.

Microsoft (US) continues to invest significantly in its R&D activities to enhance its call center AI and service offerings. The company is working on the development of AI, ML, and IoT technologies. It has made significant progress with AI initiatives and is well-positioned to take advantage of increasing demand for AI tools, AI-enabled applications, and AI-based solutions. It focuses on organic as well as inorganic growth strategies to strengthen its market position in the call center AI market. It has various plans to invest in the latest technologies for innovations.

