Slide Stainer Market | Increasing Automation in Laboratories

Factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing automation in laboratories, rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

[140 Pages Report] The slide stainer market was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 4.70 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period includes 2018 to 2023.

Slide Stainer Market by Product (Reagent, Equipment (Automated, Manual)), Technology (Hematoxylin & Eosin, Immunohistochemistry, In Situ Hybridization, Microbiology, Special Stains), End User (Hospital, Pharmaceutical, Academic) – Global Forecast to 2023

On the basis of product, the reagents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing public awareness, and growing demand for automation in diagnostics and clinical research.

Based on technology, the hematoxylin & eosin (H&E) segment accounted for the largest share of the global slide stainers market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the fact that H&E staining is the initial staining technique for various diseases and is associated with better quality, ease of use, and higher throughput than most other staining technologies.

What Drives the Market?

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Rising Geriatric Population

Increasing Automation in Laboratories

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

The implementation of excise duty by the US government is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, dearth of skilled technicians and product recalls are some of the factors expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global slide stainers market are Roche (Switzerland), Agilent (US), Danaher (US), BioGenex (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sakura (Japan), Biocare Medical (US), Merck Group (Germany), General Data Company (US), and Hardy Diagnostics (US).