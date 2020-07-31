California Attorney General Grants Conditional Approval for Sale of St. Francis Medical Center

Lynwood, CA, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Verity Health and St. Francis Medical Center announced today that the California Attorney General has conditionally approved Verity Health’s application to transfer ownership of St. Francis Medical Center to Prime Healthcare.

“Achieving this milestone is an important step in ensuring Prime is able to preserve the St. Francis mission for the benefit of associates, members of the medical staff and most importantly the patients and Southeast Los Angeles community that has relied on St. Francis for 75 years.” said Rich Adcock, CEO of Verity Health

In early April, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles approved the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) for the sale of St. Francis Medical Center to Prime. Under the agreement, Prime will acquire St. Francis for a net consideration of over $350 million, including a $200 million base cash price and $60 million for accounts receivable. In addition, Prime has committed to invest $47 million in capital improvements.

As part of its APA, Prime committed to meeting and exceeding mandates for access and services, including maintaining all essential care, trauma care, and community benefit programs, while continuing St. Francis’s important mission of service. In addition, Prime plans to expand service lines based on community need. As part of the transition, Prime has already begun executing on its commitment to $47 million in capital investment by installing best-in-class technology and systems such as Epic, as an integrated electronic medical record, Omnicell systems for automated medication dispensing, and new interventional radiology and cardiology capability, all of which will serve to improve quality and the patient and caregiver experience at St. Francis.

“We are honored to be selected to continue the St. Francis legacy and will continue to collaborate with the Attorney General’s office while we examine the recommended conditions and work to finalize the sale,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, CEO, Region I and Chief Medical Officer of Prime Healthcare. “St. Francis’s mission is especially critical during this pandemic and Prime has already started investments that will optimize patient care at St. Francis. We recognize the tremendous contributions of our staff at St. Francis, along with those across the nation who are tirelessly serving on the frontlines.”

The Attorney General’s office conducted an exhaustive review of the transaction for the past several months and considered public input on the proposed transaction. The Attorney General’s approval includes conditions for the sale which Prime is currently reviewing. Pending a final ruling by the Bankruptcy Court, the transaction is expected to be completed this summer.

