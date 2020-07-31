No Fees! Promo On InfoDepot Platform For Online Teaching

New York, New York, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — In order to motivate all creative and inspiring teachers to join their platform, InfoDepot is launching a special FEE FREE promotion that will last until October 31. Until this date, there will be no commission fees or website fees. Everything that teachers earn by selling classes will be theirs to take without any hidden fees to think about.

InfoDepot, is a NEW platform for online teaching. It is created as a tool dedicated to anyone who wants to teach or learn something new every day – regardless of their age. So no matter how young or old you are, InfoDepot is the perfect platform if you wish to invest in yourself in the long run.

According to InfoDepot founder, Janine Dorsett, in this way, InfoDepot is trying to motivate all talented teachers who want to earn more and help students transform their lives.

“With everything happening in the world nowadays, when a lot of people are facing struggles to earn a steady income, we decided to help anyone who has a knack for teaching. So, the sooner you register and start teaching, the more classes you will be able to sell – which will lead to you earning more”, says Dorsett and adds:

“You don’t have to be a professional online teacher that has a ton of experience. You can be a stay at home mom that loves crafts or a college bilingual student that wants to tutor people who want to learn another language”, explains Dorsett.

Teachers can earn more than on any other platform for online teaching

Even though money is never on top of the list for innovative and creative teachers, it doesn’t mean that they should not be paid for their efforts properly. InfoDepot aims to transform the current state of online teaching by offering better rates for all online teachers.

“Unfortunately, many learning platforms do not offer fair compensation to online teachers, making it even harder to build a career out of online teaching. InfoDepot allows you to actually earn by selling your classes. Once this promo period is finished, rest assured that InfoDepot commission and website fees are the lowest on the market”, reminds Dorsett.

To find ut more about the FEE FREE period or how to sign up as a teacher, visit InfoDepot's website, or look out for it on social media.