Specialist employment solicitor, Alex Monaco, addresses race discrimination against BAME professionals

London, UK, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — The recent Black Lives Matter movement highlights that racial discrimination is an ongoing issue overlooked by many employers, which is frequently discussed by those in lower paid jobs. But BAME professionals also fall victim to discrimination, but in more subtle ways.

Having represented employees in settlements of almost £1million against some of the biggest banks and financial institutions in the world, Alex Monaco, founder of Employee Rights Day in the UK, would love to delve deeper into the issue of race discrimination in the workplace with you by looking at the real life experiences of a BAME professional in a white collar work environment. This type of discrimination is often triggered when individuals do something which is perceived to challenge authority, like: