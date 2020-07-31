Riyang Fusion Manufacturing Ltd. offers Reliable Electrofusion Welding Machine

Wuxi, China, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Riyang Fusion Manufacturing Limited was established in the year 2006 with an aim to create world class and remarkable plastic pipe welding equipment. The company is offering a reliable Electrofusion Welding Machine with different input voltage at affordable prices.

Riyang Fusion Manufacturing Ltd. is offering an exclusive range of Electrofusion equipment capable of working under low pressure with perfect protective function.

Electrofusion Welding Machines come with an in-built modifier to adjust the wide power supply and voltage input. The input voltage is designed to be AC175-AC440 with single and three phase voltage, the frequency is set at 50/60 Hz. The machine has a memory capacity of 500 reports. The high brightness liquid crystal display reads both in English and Chinese for the ease of operation. It comes installed with ten welding programmable functions to suit various fittings and parameters. In case of a sudden power cut, the machines are turned off steadily. The machine gives constant and correct output with upto 20% fluctuation in its input voltage range.

With years of embedded research in production and market, Riyang Fusion Manufacturing Limited is technically backed by German and Italian engineers and sells its products to 60+ countries and regions worldwide. The company has an extensive range of welding equipment with a well-founded technical structuring. Before delivering a product, the machine has to go through Riyang testing procedure “CTBD” to ensure utmost safety of the product delivery.

Riyang Fusion Manufacturing Ltd. values creative and innovative thinking. Their notable work includes installing butt fusion machines and laying sewage pipelines in several countries.For more information on their products, visit: https://riyangfusion.com/.

About the Company:

Established in 2006, Riyang Fusion Manufacturing is a manufacturer and supplier of HDPE Welding Machines. The company aims to provide their customers with reliable plastic pipe welding equipment which include butt fusion welding machine, workshop welding machine, band saw, saddle welding machine, curved saw, etc.

Contact Details:

Address: No.29, Yanfeng Road, Huishan Economic Zone, Wuxi, Jiangsu, China

Phone Number: +86 (571) 8742 2726

Company Email ID: info@riyang-welding.com

Website: https://www.riyangfusion.com/