Versitron Launches Industrial Media Converter for Automation, Surveillance, and Utility Network Applications

Newark, USA, 2026-05-06 — /EPR Network/ — Versitron announces its 10/100TX-FX Industrial Media Converter (SKU: MF7273), a rugged and efficient networking solution designed to deliver stable copper-to-fiber connectivity across industrial, infrastructure, and enterprise environments. Featuring 1 RJ45 Ethernet port and 1 ST multimode fiber port, this converter enables seamless data transmission over fiber while ensuring durability in demanding conditions.

As industries increasingly rely on real-time data communication for operations, monitoring, and automation, the need for reliable and interference-free networking solutions has become critical. The MF7273 addresses this demand by providing a robust media conversion solution that extends Ethernet networks over fiber, ensuring consistent performance in environments where traditional copper connections may be limited by distance or interference.

Engineered for Industrial and Harsh Environments

The MF7273 is built to operate in challenging conditions where network reliability is essential. Its industrial-grade design supports deployment in environments exposed to:

Temperature fluctuations

Electrical noise and electromagnetic interference (EMI)

Mechanical vibrations

Dust and outdoor conditions

This makes it ideal for factory floors, control systems, roadside installations, and remote infrastructure networks.

Reliable Copper-to-Fiber Conversion

The converter enables seamless 10/100Base-TX to 100Base-FX conversion, allowing Ethernet signals to be transmitted over fiber. This helps extend network distances while maintaining stable and interference-free communication.

Multimode Fiber Support for Short Range Connectivity

Equipped with an ST multimode fiber port, the MF7273 is optimized for high-speed communication over shorter distances. This makes it suitable for:

In-building and campus connectivity

Industrial plant networks

Surveillance system backbones

Control room to field device communication

Multimode fiber provides efficient data transmission for localized network environments.

Extended Network Reach and Stability

By leveraging fiber optic technology, the MF7273 enables networks to extend beyond the limitations of copper cabling. Fiber ensures:

Minimal signal loss

High data integrity

Resistance to electromagnetic interference

This results in more stable and reliable communication across connected systems.

Plug-and-Play Deployment for Quick Installation

The MF7273 features a simple plug-and-play design, allowing fast and easy installation without the need for complex configuration. This reduces deployment time and simplifies network expansion.

Compact Design for Flexible Installation

Its compact form factor allows installation in tight spaces such as control cabinets, network enclosures, and industrial panels, supporting efficient infrastructure design.

Cost-Effective Network Expansion

The MF7273 provides a practical solution for extending networks without replacing existing infrastructure. By converting copper to fiber, organizations can improve performance while minimizing costs.

Applications Across Industries

The MF7273 is widely used in:

Industrial Automation: Connecting PLCs, sensors, and control systems

Connecting PLCs, sensors, and control systems Security and Surveillance: Supporting video transmission between cameras and monitoring centers

Supporting video transmission between cameras and monitoring centers Transportation Systems: Enabling communication for traffic and railway networks

Enabling communication for traffic and railway networks Energy and Utilities: Supporting monitoring and control systems in substations and plants

Supporting monitoring and control systems in substations and plants Enterprise Networks: Extending connectivity across buildings and campuses

Its versatility makes it suitable for both new deployments and network upgrades.

Reliable Performance for Continuous Operation

Designed for mission-critical environments, the MF7273 ensures consistent and uninterrupted network performance, helping maintain operational efficiency across systems.

Product Availability

Versitron’s industrial media converter is available as:

About Versitron

Versitron is a trusted provider of fiber optic networking and industrial communication solutions, delivering high-performance products for enterprise, industrial, and government applications. With decades of expertise, Versitron continues to develop solutions that ensure reliable connectivity across demanding environments. Backed by its legacy of “Safeguarding Communications Since 1958,” Versitron remains committed to powering mission-critical networks worldwide.