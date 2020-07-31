Krish Technolabs announces launch of Industry-specific Pocket-friendly Magento 2 Accelerator

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Magento Commerce Accelerator powered by Krish Technolabs helps merchants and store owners accelerate their Digital Commerce Journey in just 4 weeks.

COVID-19 has accelerated digital transformation – now is the time for merchants to transform their eCommerce business.

“The current global pandemic had led to a change in the overall consumer shopping behavior, expectations, and preferences. The accelerated pace of digital adoption has shaped the new digital consumer. We are witnessing an overall shift in how purchases are made and factors influencing the purchase. Just as every challenge brings opportunities, we believe that these challenging times are a business acceleration opportunity for merchants and store owners to re-strategize their digital commerce business.” said Mr. Zenul Jinwala, Head – Digital Marketing at Krish Technolabs.

He added, “Now is the time to reset, pivot business model, and transform eCommerce business operations to match expectations of digital consumers. Just in the past few months, the global eCommerce landscape has transformed rapidly before our eyes. Being proactive and adaptable can help merchants and store owners sustain, compete and grow their business.”

To help merchants succeed online and take their digital commerce strategy several notches higher, the elite squad of digital commerce at Krish Technolabs has launched B2B and B2C Magento Commerce Accelerator Suite that helps them to accelerate their Digital Commerce journey.

From Bricks to Clicks: Now, Even More, Faster with Industry-specific Pocket-friendly Magento 2 Accelerator powered by Krish Technolabs.

The eCommerce business Accelerator is ideal for small-mid-sized merchants, brand owners, and distributors, who’re looking for a tailored pocket-friendly eCommerce solution. Krish’s B2B & B2C Accelerator suite on Magento Commerce Cloud is tailored for various industries (fashion & apparels, health & beauty, consumer goods, furniture, food & beverages, jewelry, manufacturing, industrial supplies, wholesale distribution, engineering & construction, transportation & logistics and many more). It enables eCommerce businesses to go live with an operational and affordable Magento 2 store in just 4 weeks. Merchants can choose from industry-specific design options, which are crafted to deliver rich consumer experiences. While an array of pre-coded industry-specific functionalities and in-built features provide a cutting edge to propel digital commerce growth, core eCommerce integrations for SEO & Marketing, Payment & Shipping, performance and more ensures merchants have all the touchpoints covered for online stores to function optimally.

Merchants are now empowered to first quickly launch an enterprise-ready Minimum Viable Product (MVP) equivalent eCommerce store within 4 weeks and then in multiple phases, continue to implement customer data-driven enhancements.

The Magento Commerce Accelerator powered by Krish Technolabs (a full-service digital commerce agency) gives merchants and store owners the power of Magento and best-in-class technology partners to take Digital Commerce business to the next level.

Accelerate your eCommerce business with industry-specific B2B and B2C Magento 2 Accelerator .

About Krish TechnoLabs

Krish TechnoLabs is full-service digital commerce agency that offers comprehensive digital commerce strategy & consultation and employs eCommerce industry best practices, experience designs, improved out-of-box (OOB) functionality, and managed services, to help merchants launch a conversion-optimized digital commerce store on Magento Commerce that best fits their unique business goals and journey towards digital maturity.