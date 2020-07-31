Favivir by Hetero Healthcare for Mild to Moderate Covid-19 is Available Now

New Delhi, India, 2020-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — HETERO HEALTHCARE Ltd feels proud to distribute and market its second drug to fight against COVID-19 called FAVIVIR (FAVIPIRAVIR tablets 200 mg) after marketing the restricted medical use drug COVIFOR (REMDESIVIR) under the license from Gilead Sciences. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted accelerated approval of FAVIVIR to meet the urgent medical need for the treatment of COVID-19.



About FAVIVIR

FAVIVIR is the brand name of the generic Favipiravir (200 mg) drug which acts against different forms of influenza viruses including those that do not work on other medications. Favipiravir is a novel antiviral drug, which selectively and effectively inhibits influenza RNA-dependent polymerase (RdRP) and many other RNA viruses. FAVIVIR increases adherence to care for a large portion of the Covid-19 patient population, which typically has mild to moderate symptoms. The medication must not be used in mothers who are pregnant or who are breastfeeding.

Favipiravir showed effectiveness in clinical trials above 80% and demonstrated safety without any new or previously unreported side effects. The medication has demonstrated positive clinical outcomes.

Dose and Route of Administration

FAVIVIR is in the form of tablets that are given orally. The dosage is 1800 mg (9 tablets) twice daily (total 18 tablets) on day 1 followed by 800 mg (4 tablets) twice daily (total 8 tablets per day) from day 2 up to a maximum of 14 days.

Price of FAVIVIR

FAVIVIR is priced at INR 59 a tablet and is available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across the country from July 29, 2020, onwards. This drug is to be sold only with a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

More About the Drug

If you want to know more details about the drug or if you have any query related to FAVIVIR, you can always reach out to us by dialing our Toll-free Number 18001034696. You can even email us at lead@heterohealthcare.com. Hetero Healthcare addresses every query and in case a call is missed, we have planned in such a way that an outbound call happens and the patient’s issue is addressed. Hetero Healthcare has always been a patient-centric organization and during these times of pandemic, we have always tried to give our best.

For Enquiries

~Visit http://www.heterohealthcare.com/favipiravir-tablets