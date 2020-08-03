RAPIDTOOL Stocks a Range of Reliable and Cost Beneficial Rebar Bending Machines

Prestons, NSW, Australia, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Select from the largest range of portable, electric and hydraulic rebar construction tools in the market at RAPIDTOOL. RAPIDTOOL, Australia’s leading supplier of Rebar Tying Machines, Benders and Cutters, now offers high-quality portable rebar bending machines for sale. These portable rebar bending machines are designed to deliver a killer combination of performance and portability in a cost-effective manner.

Portable rebar bending machines offered by RAPIDTOOL are excellent in terms of quality, reliability and productivity. They put every rebar bending machine through a series of stringent performance evaluations and assessments. Each rebar bending machine is verified on the grounds of challenging working conditions to ensure that only the most reliable and the cost-beneficial product becomes part of their catalogue. RAPIDTOOL offers the following portable rebar bending machines for sale:

CRB-32 Industrial 6-32mm Rebar Bending Machine

CRBC-32 Industrial 6-32mm Rebar Bending Machine and Cutter

CRB-25 Industrial 6-25mm Rebar Bending Machine

CRBC-25 Industrial 4-25mm Rebar Bending Machine and Cutter

ERB-16 Electric 4-16mm Rebar Bending Machine

All rebar bending machines offered by RAPIDTOOL are reliable, superior in class and capable of executing exact rebar bends and cuts without compromising on the structure and strength of the metal rods. These portable rebar bending machines are easy to use, carry and store, making them a completely trouble-free addition to the construction site.

RAPIDTOOL provides efficient and reliable rebar processing equipment to the construction industry. They ensure that they give only high-quality equipment and good customer service to their clients. Rebar bending machines, cutters and tying machines offered by RAPIDTOOL promote health and safety on the job site.

Check out the various portable rebar bending machines at RAPIDTOOL today. Visit https://rapidtool.com.au/ for more details. Contact them at a toll-free number 1800 046 778 or email your queries to sales@hoppt.com.au.

About the Company:

RAPIDTOOL is Australia’s leading supplier of the reinforcing tools such as rebar cutters, rebar benders and rebar tiers. We provide high quality and innovative concreting construction solutions to the steel fixers (tradesmen who install rebar), concreters, builders, construction companies and concrete pool builders. We have the largest range of portable, electric and hydraulic rebar construction tools in the market. We have a strong, expanding international division and are looking for more reputable power tool distributors to partner with internationally.

