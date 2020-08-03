Bran Market Share by Manufacturers, Types and Current Scenario 2020-2023

03rd Aug 2020 – Global Bran Market is expected to witness a massive growth in the forecast period. Bran, which is also known as miller’s bran, consists of the hardest outer layer of cereal grain. It is a combination of aleurone and pericarp. Along with germ, it is an essential part of whole grains and is mostly formed as a byproduct of milling in the production of refined grains. Bran is found in cereal grains, which includes rice, corn, wheat, oat, barley, rye and millet. Bran is not equivalent to the product named chaff, which is a coarser peeling material that surrounds the grains but does not form a part of the grain itself.

 

Bran consists of vital fatty acids and is rich in fiber that has substantial quantities of starch, vitamins, proteins and dietary supplements. There is a huge upsurge in the demand for nutritious and healthy food, which is leading to a rise in the requirement for bran products. Bran contains proteins that aids in the formation of enzymes, some other chemical processes and also has higher fiber content that has the ability to absorb the cholesterol of the intestine and can also control constipation. These are some of the significant dynamics that are helping the bran market to progress tremendously in the present scenario.

 

Experiments have concluded that bran can be used to lose weight effectively and can lower the ratio of cancer. Owing to these reasons, the demand for bran has been increasing and will endure among the consumers, which will eventually allow the market to propel in the estimated time span. Consumers are also looking forward to more of gluten-free products as the celiac disease has been surging and the products associated with gluten can prevent this. These health-related factors will also expand the bran market massively.

 

The bran market is segmented on the basis of product (oat bran, rice bran, wheat bran, oil bran, others); by end users (hypermarkets & supermarkets, online , convenience stores, food & drink specialty stores, others) and by region (USA, China, Europe, Korea, India, Japan).

 

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with (K Units), revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Bran for these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

  • China
  • USA
  • Europe
  • Japan
  • Korea
  • India

 

