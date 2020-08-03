High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Worth $302.1 Million | Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market by Product (Supermix Reagent, RT PCR Instrument, Software), Application (SNP Genotyping, Mutation Discovery, Epigenetics), Enduser (Research Laboratories, Hospital, Diagnostic Center) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

This report provides an overall understanding of the global high-resolution melting analysis market. This report segments the market on the basis of product & service, application, end user, and region.

Browse 78 market data tables and 57 figures spread through 143 pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216456020

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into SNP genotyping, mutation discovery, species identification, pathogen identification, epigenetics, and other applications (HLA compatibility typing, zygosity testing, DNA fingerprinting, DNA mapping, association (case/control) studies, allelic prevalence in a population, and identification of candidate predisposition genes). In 2016, the SNP genotyping segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market, by Product & Service

Instruments

Reagents and Consumables

Specialized PCR Reagents

Intercalating Dyes

Software and Services

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into research laboratories & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The research laboratories & academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216456020

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects are key growth drivers for the HRM market in North America.

Prominent players in the global high-resolution melting analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.