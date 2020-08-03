Transaction Monitoring Market expected to be $16.8 billion by 2023

According to a new market research report “Transaction Monitoring Market by Component, Application Area (AML, FDP, Compliance Management, and Customer Identity Management), Function, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Transaction Monitoring Market size expected to grow from $8.3 billion in 2018 to $16.8 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% during the forecast period.

The key factors expected to drive the transaction monitoring market include organizations’ need to manage KYC compliance, mitigate money laundering and CTF activities, and comply with stringent regulations.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Transaction Monitoring Market"

The solution segment to hold a higher market share in 2018

The transaction monitoring solution providers have added a layer to the existing financial security of organizations by offering the transaction monitoring solution. The transaction monitoring solution is a cloud-based and on-premises solution that monitors financial transactions in real time to identify suspicious transactions. The solution can be integrated with other financial security solutions such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP). The increasing financial crimes, such as financial terrorism, money laundering, corruption; and the rising pressure from stringent regulations and laws have triggered the solution segment to garner more revenue during the forecast period.

The cloud deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The transaction monitoring market by deployment mode has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. Cloud deployment is the fastest-growing deployment mode in the transaction monitoring market. Small and Medium-sized Enterprise (SMEs), in particular, have implemented the cloud deployment mode, as it enables them to focus on their core competencies, rather than investing their capital on network infrastructure. Organizations can avoid the costs related to hardware, software, storage, and technical staff by using cloud-based transaction monitoring solution. The security of financial transactions is the biggest priority, as it is the primary target of criminals. The cloud-based platform offers a unified way in the form of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based transaction monitoring services to secure financial transactions and assist organizations in complying with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other data protection regulations, thus benefitting enterprises with tight budgets for security investments. The cloud-based transaction monitoring solution is easy to maintain and upgrade; as a result, it is driving the growth of the cloud deployment mode.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest market size in the overall transaction monitoring market during the forecast period. The increase in the number of financial crimes; and reforms in regulatory compliances are some of the factors driving the adoption of transaction monitoring solution and services. The presence of many transaction monitoring vendors and the widespread awareness of transaction monitoring solution and services are expected to account for the region’s highest market share during the forecast period.

The transaction monitoring market comprises major solution providers, such as NICE (Israel), Oracle (US), FICO (US), BAE Systems (UK), Fiserv (US), SAS (US), Experian (Ireland), FIS (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Refinitiv (UK), Software AG (Germany), ComplyAdvantage (US), Infrasoft Technologies (India), ACTICO (Germany), ComplianceWise (Netherlands), EastNets (UAE), Bottomline (US), Beam Solutions (US), IdentityMind (US), and CaseWare (Canada). The research study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the transaction monitoring market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

