Vydehi Ayurveda Hospital launches first Online Video Consultation for patients

Bengaluru, India, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ — Vydehi Ayurveda Hospital announced its launch of Online Video Consultation for patients in the lockdown’s wake imposed by state and central governments to provide easy access to Ayurvedic medical care. The online consultations will offer customers a simple way to find practical solutions to resolve their medical problems, as the online service is accessible from anywhere.

The experienced Ayurvedic doctors believe in delivering holistic, personalized treatments to transform people’s lives with the ancient wisdom uncovered by accomplished sages. The online platform is just a means to the end in these testing times, where access to medical care is turning increasingly difficult, because of the worldwide pandemic. The launch of the Online Video consultation platform comes in as a blessing during the testing times, since social distancing holds the key to minimize the risks.

The online platform provides a perfect blend of providing medical care to patients via modern technology in face-to-face interaction with Ayurvedic doctors. Patients can book an appointment with a doctor to receive a consultation following which they will prescribe Ayurvedic medicines and provide nutritional advice.

Obtaining a video consultation appointment involves four simple steps. The step ranges from choosing your preferred date and time, filling out the necessary information, paying the fee online, and providing a brief description of your health issues to get the appointment scheduled. Online payment methods include using net banking, debit, or credit cards over a secured payment gateway.

The online video consultation with the Ayurvedic Doctors of VAYU is suitable for all ages, including children. The professionals offer personalized consultation for skin, hair, diabetes, weight loss, sciatica, and stress management using the teachings mentioned in the Ayurvedic Samhitas, after analyzing the current state of health, dietary habits, and health issues of patients.

VAYU’s objective lies in making Ayurvedic care accessible to all and to improve health conditions by finding a permanent solution to the diseases by natural means. The well-experienced specialists add a feather to the cap in delivering time-tested authentic Kerala Ayurveda treatments and medicines. The state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital finds home in the lush green campus of Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences & Research Center, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

So, you can now schedule an Online Video Consultation session from your home’s comfort and safety. In case you are finding it difficult to book the appointment through the website, you can also call the dedicated helpline number to get your appointment scheduled.

Reach out to us for securing your health and that of your loved ones. Stay home and stay safe.