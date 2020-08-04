Valve Market Competitive Landscape | Growth Drivers and Challenges | Forecast

CITY, Country, 2020-Aug-04 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Valve Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Valve Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the shifting trend towards automation & digitalization of various industrial processes. Globally, the valve market is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the industrial valves.

Key Players:

Flowserve

Kitz

Curtiss-Wright

Emerson Electric

The KSB Group

Growth Drivers:

Introduction of smart valves along with intelligent control systems is gaining traction among industry participants due to their capability to detect and correct leakages in the valves with help of advanced feedback mechanism, thereby escalating market demand for smart valves with intelligent control systems. Development of advanced diagnostics and smart technology in valves market for measuring various procedure variables that include upstream & downstream pressure stem position, temperature, and the flow rate, is propelling market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segment:

Key Region/Country:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America & Africa

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in manufacturing sector, rapid growth of oil & gas sector, massive demand from power generation industry, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the valve market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing construction activities, soaring demand for chemical industry, market expansion for petroleum refining plants, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region. European region witnessed economic slowdown in the valve market over last few years. However, rise in the number of offshore sites and high-end demand from booming oil & gas from Russia is expected to favor market growth in the region.

