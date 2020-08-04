Ceramic Fiber Market Production | Revenue Drivers & Regional Overview | Forecast Report

Global Ceramic Fiber Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Ceramic Fiber Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the soaring demand from the iron & steel industry, petrochemical industry, and increasing application in insulation segment. Ceramic fiber offers high thermal efficiency in comparison with its counterparts are largely used in the high temperature applications.

Key Players:

  • Unifrax
  • IBIDEN
  • Moran thermal Ceramics
  • Isolite Insulating Products
  • Shandong Luyang Share 

Growth Drivers: 

High-end demand for ceramic fibers in various end-user industries is attributed to superior properties of ceramic fibers such as lightweight, compact size, high thermal conductivity, thermal shock resistance, resistance to chemical and adverse atmospheric conditions. These factors are expected to boost market demand for fiber ceramics over the forecast period. Iron & steel industry is considered the largest in consummation of ceramic fibers in high levels for better thermal efficiency. Furthermore, fiber ceramics are widely used in manufacturing of blankets, fibers, paper and boards, thereby propelling market growth, in the recent years.

Market Segment: 

Key Regions

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • South America

Regional Insights: 

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in manufacturing synthetic fibers, recent activities in shale exploration, and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the ceramic fiber market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, ever-growing population, improving standards of living, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

