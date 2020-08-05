Mycoplasma Testing Market worth $ 943.4 Million by 2022

Pune, India , 2020-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Mycoplasma Testing Market by Product & Services (Kits & Reagent and Instruments), Technique (PCR, ELSA, Enzymatic Methods, and DNA Staining), Application (Cell Line Testing and Virus Testing), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies and Cell Banks) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The mycoplasma testing market is expected to reach USD 943.4 Million by 2022 from USD 523.3 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 12.5%.

Factors driving the growth of this market are the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, R&D investments and government support. Mycoplasma testing is carried out in the research and production of all biopharmaceutical products. Growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector across the globe serves as a direct driver for associated markets such as mycoplasma testing.

Kits & reagent is expected to dominate the market in 2017

On the basis of products, the mycoplasma testing market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, and services. The kits & reagents segment is expected to dominate the global mycoplasma testing market in 2017. The frequent purchase of these consumables as compared to instruments and increasing use of kit-based techniques are key factors driving the growth of this segment.

PCR technique are estimated to command the largest market share in 2017

Based on technique, the mycoplasma testing market is segmented into PCR, ELISA, direct assays, indirect assays, DNA staining, microbial culture techniques, and enzymatic methods. In 2017, the PCR technique segment is expected to account for the largest share of the mycoplasma testing market, by technique. The high acceptance rate of PCR due to the accuracy, speed, and flexibility provided by this technique in life sciences research is one of the major factors driving this segment.

North America to account for the major market share in 2017

Based on region, the mycoplasma testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the mycoplasma testing market in 2017 on account of the high adoption rate of novel technologies and a large number of life science research studies conducted in this region.

Key players in the mycoplasma testing market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), American Type Culture Collection (U.S.), Bionique Testing Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), InvivoGen (U.S.), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Biological Industries Israel Beit Haemek Ltd., WuXi AppTec (U.S.), Norgen Biotek Corp. (Canada), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Biotools, B & M Labs, S.A (Spain), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Gibraltar Laboratories (U.S.), GeneCopoeia, Inc. (U.S.), GenBio (Canada), Hylabs (Israel), Minerva Biolabs GmbH (Germany), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Savyon Diagnostics (Israel), and ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. (Canada).

