Women have Carte Blanche over Top Franchise Opportunity

We are aware that entrepreneurship has business and economic benefits, but few consider that it is highly suited to women. Girl Power!

Recently, according to a Forbes article, the number of women-owned businesses has increased nearly 3 000% since the early 1970s – that’s a big number. Also, women now comprise nearly 40% of entrepreneurs globally.

Melany Viljoen, President and Founder of Tammy Taylor Nails, South Africa is one such woman demonstrating true Girl power.

In 2013 she sought out international brand Tammy Taylor and secured the rights to bring this luxury and glamorous nail salon concept to South Africa and Africa, having carte blanche to build the brand locally.

This franchise group is well-respected in South Africa, one of the most successful franchises in the nail and beauty industry.

Not only does it offer prospective franchisees the option and of owning a luxury salon but being part of this franchise group means that each salon owner has access to a wide range of benefits available from the Franchisor.

For many years, most women felt limited in their options to earning a living – choosing a more traditional career, climbing the corporate ladder, or selecting a career that allowed working only in the mornings, or for limited hours, due to the demands of child care and household duties.

For those who considered owning a business, the idea might have felt daunting, with many uncertain about where to begin, and others discarding the idea due to perceived infringements on personal time or resources.

The perfect combination – entrepreneurship and franchising

Choosing entrepreneurship, and franchising in particular, however, has numerous benefits, and these are the reasons that more and more women are choosing this over the more conventional career path.

Flexibility is the first benefit, as with most families, women are still the primary caregiver, whether by necessity or choice. They could be caring for children or ageing parents or extended family members unable to care for themselves regardless, flexibility is important to accommodate family needs.

As your own boss women have carte blanche to make decisions in comparison to working for someone else, although one will probably work just as hard and as such, just as smart.

Many women are of the opinion that working in corporate, or any other field, does not pay what they believe they are worth. Many jobs do not pay market-related salaries, or they offer limited or no opportunities for women to increase their income.

Income connected to these jobs is usually disproportionate to the input. Many people have come to realise that entrepreneurs have the innate ability to determine their own income based on the effort they put in.

Owning one’s own business means that all your hard work is repaid to you directly – and deciding on a franchise model means even more rewards, as much of the hard work has already been done for you.

This is what makes franchising appealing but also a smart option for the astute businesswoman.

Working for a company, has no guarantee for continual employment. Usually it comes down to retrenchments and restructuring, especially during these difficult economic times, no job is safe, and it’s more than likely out of your control. Nothing is for certain.

Working for yourself means you make the decisions, you have carte blanche and you determine the outcome of your efforts. Your future is indeed, in your hands, and even in a static or declining economy, research has shown that those who control their own businesses are certain to react quickly and favourably to uncertain times in comparison with those who are at the mercy of forces outside of their control.

A great benefit of being an entrepreneur is being your own boss. Women still experience the impenetrable glass ceiling in business – an invisible, yet very real, impediment to career advancement. Operating your own business means you’re already at the top of your game from the get-go and you don’t need to rely on someone else’s goodwill to carry you through.

The final benefit is the chance to follow your passion. People get stuck in their jobs through a range of career choices that were made for a number of reasons – for better salary, job security, distance between work and home or because it was a hasty decision made from necessity.

Sadly, there are few of those people who are actually following their passion, with their whole being. Starting one’s own business offers the chance to follow your dream, making your vision a reality and doing something you love every day. Life’s too short to waste it on something you are not passionate about or something that is not worth pursuing!

When it comes to owning your own business, opting to purchase a franchise is a decision that makes the most sense – the franchising industry worldwide is huge, and incredibly successful.