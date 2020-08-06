Plugged In Electrical Expands to Newnan

Newnan, Georgia, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — Plugged In Electrical is pleased to announce they have recently expanded to a new Newnan office. To help ensure their customers continue to get the same high level of service from the new office, they are currently looking to hire more electrical professionals. If you are ready to join a team of skilled professionals, reach out to Plugged In Electrical. They have high standards of performance, excellence, service, and integrity. They are looking for electrical professionals who are passionate about power, dedicated to customer service, reliable, and skilled at problem-solving. At Plugged In Electrical, you will be encouraged to be your best as you work alongside the best. Apply today!

The professional team at Plugged In Electrical takes great pride in offering their customers the best electrical related services. In fact, they encourage all of their customers to get a regular electrical panel check up for their homes to ensure safety. These checkups are free from Plugged In Electrical and allows the professional electricians to identify any problem areas and correct issues in their early stages. Electrical malfunctions are one of the leading causes of house fires so it’s essential for homeowners to be diligent in taking care of issues they notice, as well as having regular inspections to prevent problems they can’t see.

Plugged In Electrical is proud to be growing so quickly in the area, ensuring everyone can get easy access to the electrical work they need done. It’s dangerous for homeowners to take on many of these tasks on their own, which is why it’s essential to hire the professionals. The team at this electrical company is dedicated to doing the job well to ensure the safety of everyone who lives in the home.

Anyone interested in learning about the expansion or the free electrical panel inspections can find out more by visiting the Plugged In Electrical website or by calling 1-404-737-7945.

About Plugged In Electrical: Plugged In Electrical is a full-service electrician serving residents throughout the Atlanta area. They have offices in Newnan and Tyrone in order to provide a high level of service to all of their customers. The team is proud to provide high-quality workmanship to keep the home environment as safe as possible.

Press Release Contact :

Company: Plugged In Electrical

Address: 15 Perry Street, Suite 127

City: Newnan

State: GA

Zip code: 30263

Telephone number: 1-404-737-7945

Email address: hello@pluggedinatlanta.com