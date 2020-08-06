Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd Announces the Release of Together With CBSE Study Material for Class 10

New Delhi India, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd, a leading publishing house (Head office based in Delhi) announced the release of Together With CBSE Class 10 study material for all subjects. The announcement has been made on all major online social media platforms, viz. Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The release of the CBSE study material for class 10 has relieved the concern of the students who are going to appear in board examinations. One of the most popular products of Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd, Together with study material for class 10 has all those features, which are most commonly sought by Class 10 board students and faculty. The study material is available for all CBSE subjects, viz. Mathematics (Basic) study material for class 10, Mathematics (Standard) study material for class 10, English Language and Literature study material for class 10, Hindi A study material for class 10, Hindi B study material for class 10, Sanskritam study material for class 10, French study material for class 10, Science study material for class 10, Social Science study material for class 10, ASL study material for class 10 and Objective Type Questions for class 10 (Maths, Science and Social Science).

The following distinctive features of Together With study material for class 10 make it popular among CBSE students:

Based on CBSE syllabus

Chapter-wise flow charts

Previous year’s question paper and HOTS questions (Answers available at gowebrachnasagar.com)

Unsolved Practice Papers (Answers available at gowebrachnasagar.com)

Relevant NCERT textbook questions with answers

Practice questions (Answers available at gowebrachnasagar.com)

Simple and easy-to-understand content

The relevance of Together With study material for class 10 will only be known once a user buys and studies it well. This study material is an all-in-one pack for any class 10 subjects you’ve been seeking guidance for. What else a student needs to get the best marks in Class 10? Hard work, needless to say. So, students must practice this book whole-heartedly and create their own success stories.

Rachna Sagar Pvt Ltd has used every possible course to bring the best content in the form of CBSE study material for class 10. The books have been prepared in an easy way for a clear understanding of the concepts, definitions, and formulas, which is very important from the board exam point of view. These study materials have been prepared by a team of expert professional faculty and authors, who very well understand the concepts and theories of these subjects and have explained them in a simplified manner here.

