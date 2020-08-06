bodHOST Ltd. announces the launch of Public Cloud Hosting to address the growing enterprise hosting needs

Edison, NJ, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ — bodHOST- a leading web hosting and security services provider headquartered at New Jersey, has announced the launch of its new Public Cloud Hosting servers to add to its existing web hosting services portfolio. With the addition of Public Cloud Hosting, the company aims to address the growing enterprise-level hosting needs of users Globally. Since its inception in the year 2003, the company has been recognized in the industry for its managed web hosting services portfolio addressing the needs of B2B as well as B2C customers. Today, the company has expanded its portfolio by provisioning web security solutions such as SSL certificates, website vulnerability scanner and email spam filter solution. Through this Public Cloud Hosting offering, bodHOST commits itself on providing 100% Uptime SLA without a compromise on server reliability and data security.

Piyush Somani, CEO of bodHOST talks about Public Cloud Hosting Launch:

“Today, due to the current pandemic in the face of COVID-19, the number of people working from home has increased significantly. This has resulted in constant demand for a trusted Cloud environment that could be used anytime, anywhere, without the burden of additional hardware-based costs. With our Public Cloud offering, we aim to cater to all such requirements at affordable costs while also offering easy resource scaling in future as per the need.”

The company has a team of experienced administrators that are committed to offering 24×7 proactive support through various support channels. To elevate the Cloud experience further, they have invested in the backend infrastructure by deploying Solid State Drives (SSDs) for storage in a redundant RAID 10 configuration for optimal speed and data security.

About bodHOST:

Website URL: http://www.bodHOST.com

Headquarters: Edison, NJ, USA

bodHOST Ltd. established in 2003, is one of the pioneers in web hosting industry in the U.S., offering a wide range of hosting solutions backed with 24×7 Exuberant Customer Support and 99.95% Uptime SLA. The company is led by a passionate and proactive group of experts delivering unbiased hosting solutions to clients from across the globe.