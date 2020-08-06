Cold Plasma Technology Market: Application of Cold Plasma in Infection Prevention and Prolonging the Life of PPE

Pune, India, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

In the current regulatory climate-where the focus on sustainable techniques has risen—it is expected that the benefits of cold plasma will ensure its greater adoption in the years to come. Innovations in textile production and growing food safety concerns are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

According MarketsandMarkets Research Report – [315 Pages Report] The global cold plasma market size is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0%.

Cold plasma technology has diverse applications in several industries. This processing method possessesmany advantages, such as low water and energy consumption, minimal fiber damage, reduced flammability, low chemical consumption, improved wettability, low cost, and a worker-friendly nature. Also, cold plasma technologies do not require onsite storage of supply chemicals or large volumes of processing water, either for implementation or in post-treatment rinsing. Their benefits, as compared to the currently used alternatives in application industries, have served to drive the adoption of cold plasma techniques.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187065928

Before investing, companies always analyze the benefits of a technology with regard to their investment and the time taken to recover that cost, considering their budget. Cold plasma technologies are capital-intensive as the equipment used in these coating technologies, such as vacuum equipment, are very costly and require special operating conditions, such as low temperatures and controlled vacuum conditions for operation.

Cold plasma can be used in the prevention of infectious diseases and nosocomial infections as it kills highly stable multi-resistant microbes. In the COVID-19 pandemic, protective clothing and sterile textiles are in short supply. Treatment with cold plasma or ozone-generating plasma can prolong the use of clothing. It can also help in the hydrophilization process in the textile industry for gloves, PPE kits, and masks to reduce microorganisms. Plasmatreat, one of the leading players in the cold plasma market, has developed a prototype cleaning station that provides solutions for disinfecting protective clothing.

Currently, only a number of small nascent players are operating in the cold plasma market. As a result, this technology has witnessed limited commercialization in the last decade. The successful applications of cold plasma have been limited to a few sectors. It is also not easily available due to the low number of production units for cold plasma-related products globally. A lack of awareness of cold plasma has also served to inhibit the greater adoption of this technology. As a result, it can be surmised that until they are resolved, these factors-limited commercialization and low awareness—pose a major challenge to the growth of the market.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=187065928

Recent Developments in Cold Plasma Market