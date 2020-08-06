Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Worth $1,476.1 Million | High Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases | Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Antinuclear Antibody Test Market by Product (Reagents & Assay Kits, Systems, Software, Services), Technique (Immunofluorescence, Elisa, Multiplex), Disease (Rheumatoid Arthritis, SLE), End User (Clinical Labs, Hospitals) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the ANA testing market, along with revenue estimates & forecasts and market share analysis.

The Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is expected to reach USD 1,476.1 Million, at a CAGR of 12.4%

Major Market Growth Drivers:

High Incidence of Autoimmune Diseases

Increasing Population and Growth in Healthcare Expenditure

Growth in the Number of Individuals Covered Under Medical Insurance

Emerging Markets in Asia Present High-Growth Opportunities

Browse 73 market data Tables and 102 Figures spread through 166 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=218189007

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on techniques, the Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market due to the expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.

The end user segments in the market include clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global ANA testing market in 2016. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the fact that most diagnostic tests are performed in hospitals or hospital-attached laboratories, primarily due to easy access to reports and smooth logistics.

Based on products, the Antinuclear Antibody Test (ANA Testing) Market is segmented into assay kits & reagents, systems, and software & services. The assay kits & reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global ANA testing market. The growth in this segment can majorly be attributed to the growth in the number of reagent rental agreements and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=218189007

Target Audience for this Report:

ANA Testing Instrument Manufacturers and Suppliers

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes Related to Antinuclear Antibody Testing

North America is the largest regional segment in the ANA testing market, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American market is primarily driven by the high incidence of autoimmune diseases, growing population and healthcare spending, and growth in the number of individuals covered under medical insurance in the U.S.

Key players in the antinuclear antibody test market include Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).