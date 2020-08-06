Sugar-Based Excipients Market Worth $1,060.6 Million | Increasing Development of Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTS)

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Sugar-Based Excipients Market by Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, Artificial Sweeteners), Type (Powder/Granule, Crystal, Syrup), Functionality (Filler & Diluent, Tonicity Agents), Formulation (Oral, Topical, Parenteral) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, to reach USD 1,060.6 Million.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Use of Co-Processed Excipients

Patent Cliffs Driving the Demand for Sugar Excipients in the Generics Market

Increasing Development of Orally Disintegrating Tablets (ODTS)

Shifting Focus of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing to Emerging Countries

Browse 125 market data tables and 34 figures spread through 187 pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=242342136



Market Segmentation in Depth:

The global sugar excipients market is segmented based on product, type, functionality, formulation, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into actual sugars, sugar alcohols, and artificial sweeteners. The actual sugars accounted for the largest share of the market, owing to its high utilization in oral formulations and pediatric formulations due to its non-toxicity and negligible reaction with drugs.

Based on the type, the market is segmented into powders/granules, direct compression sugars, crystals, and syrups. Similarly, on the basis of functionality, the market is segmented into fillers & diluents, flavoring agents, tonicity agents, and other functionalities. Based on formulation, this market is segmented into oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations, and other formulations.

Based on formulation, this market is segmented into oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations, and other formulations.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=242342136

Targeted Audience:

Pharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturers

Sugar Excipient Manufacturers

Distributor and Suppliers of Pharmaceutical Excipients

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Drug Manufacturers

Drug Suppliers and Distributors

Pharmaceutical/Medical Associations

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Europe dominated the sugar excipients market, followed by North America. The increasing investments in drug development, increasing production of generic drugs, and favorable government initiatives in the region are factors driving the growth of this market in Europe. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The significant growth in the regional healthcare market as well as the pharmaceutical industry, growing scientific base and capability, favorable government policies, and low-cost manufacturing advantage are key market drivers in this region.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Roquette Group (France), DFE Pharma (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), and Ashland Inc. (U.S.), held the major share of the sugar excipients market, and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Other major players in this market are Associated British Foods Plc (U.K.), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Colorcon, Inc. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), MEGGLE AG (Germany), and The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.).