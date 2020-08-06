Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Worth $26.75 Billion | Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders | Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Aug-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Transvenous & Subcutaneous), Cardiac Pacemaker, Ventricular Assist Device, Neurostimulator, Implantable Hearing Devices) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Active Implantable Medical Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, to reach USD 26.75 Billion.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

Investments and Funds to Develop Technologically Advanced Products

Expanded Applications of Neurostimulators

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario for Ent Procedures in Developed Countries

Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders, ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, and implantable hearing devices. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the implantable and life-sustaining devices market, owing to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, development of technologically advanced devices, and increasing demand for these devices in emerging countries.

Target Audience:

Manufacturers of implantable and life-sustaining devices

Distributors and suppliers of implantable and life-sustaining devices

Healthcare institutions (hospitals, laboratories, medical schools, and outpatient clinics)

Research institutes

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) of implantable devices

Government associations

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Geographically, the global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America commanded a major share of the global implantable and life-sustaining devices market. North America’s largest share is primarily attributed to the growth in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, high accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing development of innovative and technologically advanced products, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) held the major share of the implantable cardiovascular and neurostimulators devices market. Whereas, Cochlear Limited (Australia), MED-EL (Austria), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), and William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark) held the major share of the implantable hearing devices market.