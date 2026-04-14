Elbyan Introduces Structured Online Tajweed Lessons for All Age Groups

Elbyan, a trusted online Quran academy, proudly announces the launch of its structured Tajweed learning program for students of all ages.

Elbyan now offers structured online Tajweed lessons designed for children, teenagers, and adults. The program helps students read the Quran correctly using proper pronunciation and Tajweed rules. The course is taught by qualified Quran teachers in live online sessions.

Structured Tajweed Curriculum

The Tajweed course includes:

Basic Arabic letter pronunciation (Makharij)

Tajweed rules with examples

Noon Saakin and Meem Saakin rules

Madd rules (elongation)

Practical Quran recitation practice

One-on-one live sessions

Progress tracking

Students learn step by step. Each lesson builds on the previous one.

Age Group Coverage

Tajweed for All Age Groups

Elbyan offers:

Tajweed classes for kids

Quran lessons for teens

Tajweed courses for adults

Beginner to advanced Tajweed programs

Classes are flexible and available worldwide.

Teaching Method & Features

Why Choose Elbyan?

Certified and experienced Quran teachers

Live interactive classes

Flexible class timings

Structured learning plan

Safe online learning environment

Personalized attention

The lessons are simple and easy to understand.

A spokesperson from Elbyan said:

“Our goal is to help every Muslim read the Quran correctly with confidence. We designed this Tajweed course to be clear, structured, and easy for all age groups.”

Benefits Section

Benefits of Learning Tajweed Online

Improves Quran recitation

Builds confidence

Strengthens Islamic knowledge

Easy access from home

Saves travel time

Students can learn at their own pace with expert guidance.

Call to Action

Parents, students, and adults can now enroll in Elbyan’s structured online Tajweed lessons. Visit the official website to book a free trial class today.

About Elbyan

Elbyan is a professional online Quran academy offering Quran reading, Tajweed lessons, Hifz programs, and Islamic studies courses. The academy provides live one-on-one classes with certified teachers to students worldwide.

Elbyan focuses on quality education, structured learning, and student success.

Media Contact

Phone: +44 7344 909 600

Email: info@elbyan.org

Website: https://www.elbyan.co.uk/