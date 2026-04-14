Elbyan Introduces Structured Online Tajweed Lessons for All Age Groups

Posted on 2026-04-14 by in Education // 0 Comments

Elbyan, a trusted online Quran academy, proudly announces the launch of its structured Tajweed learning program for students of all ages.

Elbyan now offers structured online Tajweed lessons designed for children, teenagers, and adults. The program helps students read the Quran correctly using proper pronunciation and Tajweed rules. The course is taught by qualified Quran teachers in live online sessions.

Structured Tajweed Curriculum

The Tajweed course includes:

  • Basic Arabic letter pronunciation (Makharij)
  • Tajweed rules with examples
  • Noon Saakin and Meem Saakin rules
  • Madd rules (elongation)
  • Practical Quran recitation practice
  • One-on-one live sessions
  • Progress tracking

Students learn step by step. Each lesson builds on the previous one.

Age Group Coverage

Tajweed for All Age Groups

Elbyan offers:

  • Tajweed classes for kids
  • Quran lessons for teens
  • Tajweed courses for adults
  • Beginner to advanced Tajweed programs

Classes are flexible and available worldwide.

Teaching Method & Features

Why Choose Elbyan?

  • Certified and experienced Quran teachers
  • Live interactive classes
  • Flexible class timings
  • Structured learning plan
  • Safe online learning environment
  • Personalized attention

The lessons are simple and easy to understand.

A spokesperson from Elbyan said:

“Our goal is to help every Muslim read the Quran correctly with confidence. We designed this Tajweed course to be clear, structured, and easy for all age groups.”

Benefits Section

Benefits of Learning Tajweed Online

  • Improves Quran recitation
  • Builds confidence
  • Strengthens Islamic knowledge
  • Easy access from home
  • Saves travel time

Students can learn at their own pace with expert guidance.

Call to Action

Parents, students, and adults can now enroll in Elbyan’s structured online Tajweed lessons. Visit the official website to book a free trial class today.

About Elbyan

Elbyan is a professional online Quran academy offering Quran reading, Tajweed lessons, Hifz programs, and Islamic studies courses. The academy provides live one-on-one classes with certified teachers to students worldwide.

Elbyan focuses on quality education, structured learning, and student success.

Media Contact

Phone:  +44 7344 909 600

Email:  info@elbyan.org

Website: https://www.elbyan.co.uk/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more