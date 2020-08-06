Cloud Supply Chain Management Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2021

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) enables deployment, governance, and management of all the supply chain processes through cloud. It allows enterprises to exchange data between different applications and the existing systems of a company. Cloud SCM facilitates real-time access to data and provides scalability to meet the varying demands of the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. MarketsandMarkets estimates the Global Cloud Supply Chain Management market to grow from USD 3.26 billion in 2016 to USD 8.07 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.8% during the forecast period. The enterprises adopting cloud SCM witness benefits, such as better visibility, real-time information, scalability, and reduced delays, which have resulted in the rapid growth of the cloud SCM market.

The key players in the global cloud SCM market are SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Oracle Corporation(California, U.S.), Infor, Inc.(New York, U.S.), JDA Software Group, Inc. (Arizona, U.S.), Descartes Systems Group, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.), Logility, Inc.(Atlanta, Georgia U.S.), Kewill, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Kinaxis, Inc. (Ontario, Canada), HighJump (Minnesota, U.S.), TECSYS, Inc. (Montreal, Canada), and CloudLogix (Colorado, U.S.). These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, & collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments to achieve growth in the global cloud SCM market.

SAP SE is an eminent player in the cloud SCM market. Its focus has been on enhancing its cloud SCM product portfolio, which helps it generate higher revenues from various industry verticals and stay updated with the changing market requirements. The company provides flexible, low-cost, scalable, and easy-to-use cloud SCM solutions. SAP has a deep focus on innovation and develops its software products at its 15 Research and Development (R&D) centers, named SAP Labs, spread across 13 countries. In November 2016, SAP SE launched SAP S/4HANA 1610, the latest enhancement to SAP’s next-generation Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) business suite. The SAP S/4HANA 1610 enhancement increases user productivity across industries, improves supply chain performance, and simplifies IT landscapes. In January 2017, SAP SE and Accenture collaborated to develop two cloud-enabled digital solutions for the oil & gas industry. These solutions would be built on SAP S/4HANA and would support the hydrocarbon supply chain, as well as, optimize the upstream production.

Infor Inc. is another top market player catering to the cloud SCM market. Infor’s business strategy mix includes partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches. It has launched cloud SCM services, in order to sustain in the highly competitive cloud SCM market. Enterprise-class Integration Cloud and Informatica Cloud are some of the important products of the company that satisfy the business requirements of cloud integration. Infor, strategically focuses on the specific needs of medium & large enterprises, and designs solutions catering to their needs. The company develops applications designed to target the needs of customers in specific industries, through its micro vertical software suites. In July 2016, Infor expanded its business in India, Middle East, and Africa with the creation of its new business unit, named IMEA. This new business unit would support Infor’s customers & partners in the region and drive the company’s growing footprint.

