Professional Services Automation Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2022

Professional Services Automation (PSA) is adopted by companies across the globe, due to the growing need for scalable and flexible Professional Services Automation solutions, and standardizing the Professional Services Automation processes. Hence, Professional Services Automation providers, with advancements in SaaS Technology, are enhancing their solutions to boost their revenue growth. Strategic partnership is an important strategy adopted by the key market players to develop new services and gain traction in the Professional Services Automation market. MarketsandMarkets expects the Professional Services Automation market to grow from USD 716.5 Million in 2017 to USD 1,244.8 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232788827

North America consists of developed economies, such as the US and Canada. In this region, organizations are rapidly adopting and willing to invest in emerging technologies, such as smartphones and cloud platforms. Organizations in North America are dealing with a concern of an aging workforce, which has been addressed through effective implementation of Professional Services Automation. The major growth drivers include increased cloud deployments and growing adoption of online service delivery. Furthermore, organizations in this region have adopted the inorganic growth strategies to strengthen their presence across the world. For example, Oracle opted for mergers and acquisitions to optimize and strengthen its portfolio.

Professional Services Automation includes project management, project accounting, timesheet and expense management, billing and invoice management, analytics, resource management, opportunity management, and contract management. Major vendors of PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AUTOMATION include Autotask Corporation (US), Changepoint Corporation (US), FinancialForce (US), Microsoft (US), Atlassian (Australia), ConnectWise (US), Kimble Applications (UK), Mavenlink, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Upland Software (US), Projector Professional Services Automation (US), Project Open Business Solutions S.L (Spain), and Kaseya Limited (US). These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments, to achieve growth in the Professional Services Automation market.

FinancialForce (US), with a significant presence in the Professional Services Automation market, is aspiring to become the top market provider of Professional Services Automation solutions focusing on resource management, project management, talent management, sales management, reporting and dashboards, time and expense management, and sales engagement. In September 2016, FinancialForce introduced an app called as Wave, powered by Salesforce Wave Analytics, for PSA. This app allows users to gain business intelligence, have backlog visibility, and billing forecast from any device. In March 2015, FinancialForce expanded its operations in New Zealand and Australia. This expansion allowed the company to expand user base and to cater to the increasing cloud adoption in the area.

Changepoint Corporation (US) is another top player in the Professional Services Automation market. The company provides specialized solutions for each of its offering, such as Daptiv for project portfolio management, Changepoint for PSA, and barometerIT for enterprise architecture solutions. In June 2016, Changepoint Corporation launched a new Daptiv TTM application, an enhanced solution for team task management. Daptiv TTM provides users with features, such as timesheet submission application for team members, time entry, and task management.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/professional-services-automation-market-232788827.html