Propionic Acid Market Dynamics: Price Trends and Supply Constraints

Propionic acid continues to play an important role across multiple industrial value chains, especially in food preservation, agriculture, and specialty chemical manufacturing. The market is currently shaped by a combination of steady end-use demand and periodic supply fluctuations driven by raw material costs and regional production dynamics.

The global propionic acid market size was estimated at USD 1.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.40 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily supported by its wide usage as a preservative in food applications, particularly in bakery and processed food products, where it helps extend shelf life by preventing mold formation. In addition, its functional role as an antifungal and antibacterial agent continues to strengthen demand in agricultural formulations, livestock feed preservation, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical applications.

Despite steady demand growth, the market is also experiencing phases of price volatility. Oversupply in certain regions and fluctuating raw material (especially ethylene-based feedstock) costs are creating short-term pricing pressure. However, long-term consumption trends remain stable, particularly in Asia-Pacific, where rising livestock production and packaged food consumption are driving consistent usage.

Key Industrial Applications Supporting Demand

Propionic acid has established itself as a versatile chemical intermediate with multiple downstream applications:

Food industry: used as a preservative in bakery goods, dairy products, and packaged foods to inhibit microbial growth

Animal feed sector: widely used to prevent mold and extend storage life of grains and silage

Agriculture: applied in crop protection formulations as an antifungal agent

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics: used in synthesis of active ingredients and specialty formulations

Industrial chemicals: serves as an intermediate in cellulose-based products, herbicides, and solvents

These diversified applications help maintain steady baseline demand even during cyclical fluctuations in specific sectors.

Key Propionic Acid Companies Shaping Global Supply

The competitive landscape of propionic acid is led by several established chemical producers and specialty manufacturers that influence pricing, innovation, and distribution networks across regions.

BASF SE

Dow

Eastman Chemical Company

Perstorp

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Celanese Corporation

OQ Chemicals GmbH

Daicel Corporation

SONTARA ORGANO

KANTO KAGAKU

Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.

These companies operate integrated production systems and maintain strong distribution networks, ensuring consistent supply across food-grade and industrial-grade segments. Many of them are also investing in process optimization and bio-based production pathways to align with sustainability expectations and regulatory shifts.

Industry Movements and Strategic Developments

Recent years have seen notable restructuring and partnership activities among key chemical companies, reflecting a broader focus on operational efficiency and portfolio optimization.

In February 2024, Daicel Corporation and Inabata & Co., Ltd. entered a joint venture agreement to establish Novacel Co., Ltd. Under this arrangement, Daicel is transferring a 66.7% stake in the new entity, which will take over its resin coloring and compounding operations starting July 1, 2024. This restructuring is part of Daicel’s long-term strategy “Accelerate 2025,” aimed at strengthening its engineering plastics segment and improving business agility through collaborative manufacturing capabilities.

Another significant development occurred in September 2023 when Eastman Chemical Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Texas City Operations in Texas to INEOS Acetyls. This facility was previously part of Eastman’s Chemical Intermediates segment. Alongside this transaction, both companies also signed a memorandum of understanding to explore a long-term supply arrangement for vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), reflecting ongoing efforts to streamline portfolios and secure stable feedstock relationships in the chemical supply chain.

Market Outlook and Supply Chain Direction

The propionic acid industry is expected to maintain moderate but stable growth over the forecast period. Demand from food preservation and livestock nutrition will continue to act as the core driver, while emerging interest in sustainable production methods is likely to influence future investment decisions.

At the same time, distribution efficiency and regional availability remain critical factors, particularly for Propionic acid manufacturers, Propionic acid suppliers, Propionic acid distributors who operate in fragmented and highly competitive markets. Supply chain optimization, inventory balancing, and feedstock cost management will continue to define profitability across the value chain.

Overall, the market is transitioning into a phase where incremental growth, operational efficiency, and application diversification are becoming more important than rapid expansion.