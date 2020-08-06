Transradial Access Market : Leading Key Players and growth strategies

The global transradial access market is projected to be valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach to USD 2.18 Billion by 2022.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) is the leading player in the global transradial access devices market. The company develops, manufactures, and sells a broad range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, and the pharmaceutical industry. The company operates through two business segments – BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers products through four business units, namely, Diabetes Care, Medication and Procedural Solutions, Medication Management Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Systems. The Medication and Procedural Solutions business unit of the company offers vascular access devices, including intravenous catheters for medication delivery including safety-engineered and auto-disable devices. The company operates through a network of offices in more than 50 countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=14566259

The company focuses on expanding its market presence by adopting growth strategies, such as acquisitions, and product launches. For instance, BD acquired two companies (C R Bard and CareFusion) in last 2 years. The company also focuses on enhancing its R&D capabilities, BD invested USD 774 million in R&D activities in 2017. Thus, with its robust product portfolio and efforts to develop innovative products by investing in R&D, the company is likely to maintain its leadership position in this market.

Terumo Corporation (Japan) develops and manufactures medical devices, supplies, and accessories. The company offers its products through three divisions, namely, Cardiac and Vascular, General Hospital, and Blood Management. The Cardiac and Vascular division specializes in two therapeutic areas – endovascular intervention and cardiovascular surgery. The company offers vascular access devices through its endovascular intervention therapeutic area. Terumo has a geographic presence in over 160 countries, with 82 sales offices and 24 production facilities across the globe. As of March 2017, the company had about 30 production sites in key geographies such as the US, the UK, Belgium, Vietnam, Philippines, China, India, Japan, and Costa Rica.

Terumo combines innovative research and development with a deep market understanding to create a pipeline of industry-leading devices that are used in advanced coronary and peripheral endovascular treatments. The company consistently invests a significant share of its revenue in R&D, for example it invested 6.0%, 6.3%, and 6.6% of its total revenue in R&D activities in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. In terms of value, that amounted to USD 0.28 billion in 2016, such investments enhance the company’s R&D capabilities and provide it with a competitive edge. With its excellent balance sheet and asset quality, the company is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=14566259

The other players in the market are Teleflex Incorporated (US), Smiths Group Plc (UK), Edward Lifesciences Corporation (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Merit Medical System, Inc. (US), Boston Scientific (US), NIPRO Medical Corporation (US), AngioDynamics (US), Ameco Medical Industries (Egypt), and OSCOR Inc. (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441