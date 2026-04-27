Wharton Executive Education and Emeritus Launch Chief Financial Officer Programme for India’s Most Ambitious Finance Leaders

A 6-month live online chief financial officer course from the world’s most prestigious business school — designed to transform senior finance professionals into strategic business partners for India’s US$5 trillion economy era

Mumbai, India, 2026-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — India’s finance leadership landscape is at an inflection point. As the country races toward a US$5 trillion economy target, rising financialisation, increasing ESG accountability, Generative AI adoption in finance functions, and complex cross-border growth imperatives have fundamentally expanded the mandate of the CFO. Today’s CFO is no longer a financial gatekeeper — they are a strategic co-driver of enterprise transformation, a boardroom influencer, and a key partner to the CEO in navigating uncertainty. Wharton Executive Education — the business school of the University of Pennsylvania and one of the most globally revered institutions in finance and management — in collaboration with Emeritus, has launched the chief financial officer course built specifically for India: the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Programme — India. The next cohort commences June 20, 2026.

A Chief Financial Officer Course Crafted for India’s Finance Frontier

The chief financial officer course is structured across six transformative pillars — Financial Strategy and Value Creation, Investment and Capital Allocation, Digital Finance and AI Integration, Enterprise Risk and Uncertainty Navigation, CFO as Strategic Business Partner, and Governance, ESG, and Strategic Influence. Each pillar is delivered through a blended learning format combining live online sessions led by Wharton’s world-renowned faculty — including David Wessels, Mary-Hunter McDonnell, and Rahul Kapoor — with flexible asynchronous modules that accommodate the demanding schedules of senior finance executives. Participants commit four to six hours per week over the six-month journey, making this one of the most accessible yet rigorous Wharton credentials available to Indian professionals.

The programme fee is INR 9,15,000 + GST, with a minimum eligibility of ten or more years of work experience — positioning this exclusively as a senior leadership credential for experienced finance professionals, not an early-career programme.

A CFO Course Online That Brings Wharton to India

What makes this cfo course online exceptional is its deliberate India anchoring. Unlike offshore programmes that apply global templates to an Indian context as an afterthought, this programme features two India immersions (3+3 days) — bringing Wharton faculty directly to participants in India for high-impact masterclasses, peer leadership sessions, and direct engagement with Wharton alumni. These in-person touchpoints allow participants to debate India-specific challenges around cross-border capital flows, RBI regulatory navigation, GST compliance complexity, and AI-enabled finance transformation — grounded in the Wharton global framework but applied to the realities of the Indian boardroom.

Participants also gain exposure to real-world global case studies analysed through an India lens, peer-to-peer knowledge sharing with a cross-industry cohort of CFOs and senior finance leaders, and a pathway to Wharton alumni status through the Advanced Finance Programme — an opportunity available to no other online finance credential in India.

Wharton — The Global Gold Standard in Finance Education

The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is consistently ranked among the world’s top three business schools, and its finance faculty are among the most published, cited, and industry-engaged in the world. Wharton Executive Education has trained thousands of senior executives globally, and its CFO-focused programmes are recognised by Fortune 500 boards, PE firms, global banks, and multinational finance functions as the benchmark for senior finance leadership development.

Participants who successfully complete the programme receive a digital certificate of completion from Wharton Executive Education — a credential that commands immediate recognition across India’s corporate, banking, consulting, and investment sectors.

Who Should Apply

This programme is designed for:

Experienced CFOs seeking to deepen strategic leadership capabilities, boardroom influence, and global financial acumen

Senior finance leaders — VPs, Finance Directors, Controllers, and FP&A heads — with ten or more years of experience targeting the CFO role

Finance professionals responsible for enterprise-wide investment decisions, capital allocation, and digital finance transformation

Business unit heads and MD-level executives looking to strengthen financial strategy and cross-functional leadership from a Wharton-certified perspective

Entrepreneurs and founders managing complex financial operations and investor relationships at scale

Programme Curriculum at a Glance

Pillar 1 — Financial Strategy and Value Creation: Linking Corporate Strategy to Enterprise Value Pillar 2 — Investment and Capital Allocation: Portfolio Design, M&A, and Capital Markets Pillar 3 — Digital Finance and AI Integration: Generative AI in Finance, Digital Transformation, and Automation Pillar 4 — Navigating Risk and Uncertainty: The CFO’s Compass for Volatility and Resilience Pillar 5 — CFO as Strategic Business Partner: CEO Collaboration, Boardroom Communication, and Shareholder Engagement Pillar 6 — Beyond Finance: Governance, ESG, and Strategic Influence India Immersion I (3 days) — Wharton Faculty Masterclasses + Industry Leader Insights India Immersion II (3 days) — Peer Leadership Forum + Wharton Alumni Networking

About Emeritus India

Emeritus India is part of the global Emeritus group, which collaborates with more than 80 leading universities and institutions across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China to offer executive education programmes. With a learner community of over 500,000 professionals across 80 countries, Emeritus delivers online, on-campus, and hybrid programmes that enable working professionals to upskill, reskill, and advance their careers. In India, Emeritus partners with premier institutions including Wharton Executive Education, IIM Calcutta, IIM Kozhikode, IIM Lucknow, IIM Indore, ISB, MIT xPRO, and IPAG Business School to bring world-class education to ambitious professionals.

Media Contact

Emeritus India

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Phone: 082779 98590

Website: www.emeritus.org